The website now offers Rankings, hwahae Awards, Authentic Consumer Reviews, an AI-based Personalized Recommendation, and Ingredient Information in English

Features Korea's Most Premier K-Beauty Rankings Based on Authentic Consumer Reviews

New Marketing Initiative to Launch in 2025 Supporting Global Influencer and K-Beauty Brand Partnerships

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdview Inc. (CEO Lee Woong, Kim Kyung-il), the company behind the beauty platform Hwahae, has launched an English version of its website service to make K-beauty more accessible to global audiences. This initiative aims to support the international growth of Korean beauty brands by providing users worldwide with rich information on trending products and local beauty insights.

hwahae Launches Global Website to Bring K-Beauty to Global Audiences

K-beauty exports to North America set a new record in the first half of 2024, fueling growing demand for information and content on Korean cosmetics. Content creators on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have increasingly featured Korean products, with many citing hwahae as their source of information. As a result, global traffic to hwahae's Korean website and app has more than doubled year over year.

The newly launched hwahae Global Website includes key features commonly used by Korean users, such as category-based rankings, the hwahae Awards, authentic consumer reviews, an AI-based personalized recommendation, and ingredient information—all in English. The platform's extensive database, which contains around 8.8 million verified user reviews, is now available in English via a large language model (LLM), with plans to expand to Japanese next year.

Through the hwahae Global Website, international users can discover popular Korean beauty brands and receive customized recommendations based on skin type, preferred ingredients, and more. The ranking system, powered by authentic consumer reviews, serves as a key reference for Korean consumers.

Brands listed on hwahae's Korean website and app will benefit from increased visibility on the Global Website, leveraging their success in Korea to build brand recognition and boost international sales. Next year, hwahae plans to evolve into "K-Beauty Acceleration Platform" by expanding sales channels and launching a marketing program to support collaborations between global influencers and Korean beauty brands.

"hwahae's Global Web aims to become the essential channel for exploring K-beauty, anchored by Korea's most trusted K-beauty rankings. Just as Korean content has succeeded globally on platforms like Netflix, we aim to be the 'Netflix of K-beauty' by showcasing premier Korean beauty brands worldwide," said Kim Kyung-il, CEO of hwahae.

hwahae, which holds Korea's largest beauty database, is known for its strict Clean Review Policy, which provides verified reviews through a rigorous monitoring system. It also announces various category-specific rankings based on consumer reviews. The hwahae Beauty Awards, based on user votes, have become a leading award that sets the standard in the industry.

About hwahae

hwahae is the No.1 beauty platform in South Korea, boasting 13 million downloads and 11 million registered users. It provides information on 18,000 K-beauty brands and 360,000 products, offering various details such as ingredient analysis, reviews, rankings, and awards. Engaged in advertising, commerce, and brand businesses, hwahae is evolving into a K-beauty acceleration platform that drives the growth of K-beauty brands both in Korea and overseas. It also offers a global version for international K-beauty consumers.

Please visit https://www.hwahae.com/

