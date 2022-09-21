HWPL Commemorates the 8th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit

Event Hosted By Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) commemorated the 8th anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit on September 18. The event was titled, "Peace As An Institution: A Foundation for Sustainable Development." Participants included religious leaders and volunteers from the International Peace Youth Group and the International Women's Peace Group.

Commemorative Speech by HWPL Chairman

The HWPL World Peace Summit was first held on September 18, 2014 to achieve world peace by building an alliance of religions and establishing an international law for peace. Since then, commemorative events have been held annually in September, not only to acknowledge the promise for peace made in the past, but also to share the achievements of HWPL and groups working together with the organization to achieve peace.

This year's event included congratulatory messages from current and former vice presidents and former presidents from various countries. Videos highlighted recent peace activities as well as key initiatives of HWPL.

HWPL founder, Chairman Lee Man-hee, gave a commemorative address emphasizing the need to end war and conflict and the importance of creating a better world to leave as a legacy for future generations.

"If we live in the same world, we are all neighbors, brothers and sisters. Let's help each other and create a good world," Chairman Lee said.

Chairman Lee has traveled the world through 31 rounds of peace tours. He has proposed a framework for sustainable peace, including an international law for peace, harmony across religions, and peace education.

HWPL, an international non-governmental organization, is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and the Economic and Social Council. Though its headquarters are in South Korea, HWPL has branches worldwide and has signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and memoranda of agreement (MOAs) with countries around the globe.

In New York, on September 14, HWPL hosted "Culture of Peace: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Development, In Observance of the International Day of Peace" at the United Nations Church Center. Speakers included United Nations Permanent Mission ambassadors and a director from the New York City Mayor's Office. Religious leaders, university faculty and representatives from local peace groups and non-profits also attended the event.

