HWPL's 7th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 14th to 19th, 7,000 people in the fields of politics, legal profession and religion, education, media, women and youth joined Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) for its 7th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) under the theme "Institutional Peace: Strengthening Communication to Build Trust."

HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee gives his speech at the 3/14 event. A peace exhibition was one just one event highlight that encouraged continued peace building amongst the diverse body of attending leaders.

"This declaration, comprised of 10 articles and 38 clauses, aims to restore the spirit that served as the basis for the establishment of the United Nations and to achieve sustainable peace by promoting the universal values [such as] peace between nations and societies, friendly relations, prosperity, happiness, this is a simple message and everyone can relate to this message," said Prof. Dr. Md Nazrul Islam, Chairman of International Law, University of Dhaka who drafted the DPCW, in the event on March 14th.

In his progress report presentation, Pravin Parekh, President of the Confederation of Indian Bar, presented major activities of overcoming disconnection and distrust and the progress for realizing the introduction of the DPCW to the United Nations.

"HWPL has been strengthening trust and communication with youth, women, and civil society around the world in solidarity through activities such as Legislate Peace Project, WARP Office, and Peace Education," Parekh said.

In the event, participants from over 100 countries wrote "Peace Letters" to denounce Russian invasion of Ukraine as a violation of international law and demand Russian President Putin a total withdrawal from the Ukraine territory. These letters will be collected and sent to Ukraine, where a peace monument will be erected.

"Peace cannot be achieved alone. If everyone can live together as one, there will be no wars or conflicts. As the saying goes, love your neighbor as yourself, war will disappear only when there is love for each other. Current international law cannot prevent war. Russia, a permanent member of the United Nations, waged a war. The DPCW was introduced to renew the inoperative international law to eliminate war. Now is the time to achieve peace. Just as people learn when they have to create (something), peace must be taught at home and at school to create peace. If people's hearts change, a better world will be created. Let everyone in the global village become messengers of peace," Chairman Lee Man-hee of HWPL said.

