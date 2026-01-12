Hwy Haul Launches 'Miles', An Agentic AI Freight Platform Proven in Live Brokerage Operations

AI agents that boost load margins by 20% to 50% are now available to brokers, shippers, carriers, and TMS providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hwy Haul has announced the official commercial release of 'Miles', the company's standalone, agentic AI platform designed to make the end-to-end freight value chain fully autonomous. After intensive development and live deployment inside Hwy Haul's own brokerage, the company is making its AI agents available to freight brokers, shippers, carriers, and TMS providers across North America. This is a breakthrough moment where agentic AI becomes a dependable part of daily freight execution and goes beyond an R&D concept.

The launch comes at a moment when the freight industry is battling severe margin compression, persistent labor shortages, and over 88,000 carrier and broker closures in 2022-2023. With operational workloads rising and staffing tightening, enterprises are searching for automation that scales without compromising service quality. Agentic AI offers a path forward that combines reliability, consistency, and throughput.

At the center of the platform is "Miles", the intelligent command layer that supervises specialized AI agents including quoting, booking, dispatch, load-monitoring, fraud-prevention, and compliance agents. Together, they operate 24/7/365, follow SOPs accurately, and scale instantly with demand.

"Miles represents a fundamental shift in how freight gets done. Instead of adding more headcount as operations grow, companies can now rely on an AI leader and a tireless digital workforce that executes their SOPs flawlessly, 24/7." Syed Aman, CEO of HwyHaul.ai, says, "This is the next era of logistics. It's intelligent, autonomous, and infinitely scalable."

Unlike conventional automation tools, Miles represents a new category with AI teammates that perform full operational roles with AI voice, email, and SMS agents capable of a range of real-world tasks. This structure, tested across thousands of freight loads, empowers autonomous teams to dramatically reduce operational cost per load through key capabilities like:

Carrier outreach, negotiation, and booking

Dispatch, check calls, and load monitoring

Multi-layer carrier vetting and fraud prevention

Appointment scheduling and updates

Facility validation, temperature checks, and special instructions

These agents create a new operating model where digital labor augments human teams and handles high-volume workloads with proven results:

Hours of manual work eliminated per load by replacing 25+ human touches

Proven gross margin uplift from 20% to 50% during agent deployment

Parallel negotiations with agents that conduct 20-30+ carrier calls simultaneously

Real-time FMCSA validation with market-leading fraud detection

5x to 10x ROI driven by margin expansion and headcount efficiency gains

Hwy Haul's commercial launch of "Miles", its agentic AI platform, signals a shift from theoretical AI to field-proven agentic systems capable of stabilizing operations, scaling capacity, and restoring profitability across freight. With workloads rising and staffing tightening, agentic AI offers a path to resilience the industry has not seen in decades.

About Hwy Haul:

Hwy Haul is an AI Agents & Teammates company building the foundation for autonomous freight operations. Based in San Jose, California, the company develops purpose-built agentic AI systems that automate every major workflow across the logistics value chain, from booking and quoting to compliance, fraud prevention, dispatch, and load monitoring. Hwy Haul's platform is engineered to integrate with any TMS or communications workflow, enabling freight brokers, shippers, carriers, and 3PLs to scale capacity, reduce cost per load, and operate with unprecedented efficiency. The company also operates a standalone freight brokerage to battle-test its agents in real-world conditions, with strict data and organizational separation between the two divisions.

Media Contact:

Syed Aman

+1-626-641-0072

[email protected]

SOURCE HwyHaul.ai