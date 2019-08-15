Hxro launches bitcoin gaming with MoonRekt

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hxro, the crypto games platform that brings together digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming, is excited to announce that users can now play Moon/Rekt in Bitcoin.

Today's launch comes in direct response to user demand and is a natural evolution of the Hxro platform. Bitcoin traders and HODLers can now play a version of the MoonRekt game that enables them to win BTC in a fun, competitive environment. Users will of course also still be able to play all Hxro games with the HXRO Token, and realize the benefits offered by doing so.

"Expanding our platform to accept Bitcoin was always part of the plan," said Dan Gunsberg, chief executive officer and co-founder at Hxro. "Our goal is to eventually become the preeminent alternative venue for playing cryptocurrencies, and we expect to add additional token protocols as demand for them reaches a critical mass."

Hxro currently has more than 37,000 registered users across nearly 170 countries around the world. MoonRekt enables people to play Bitcoin price action in discrete, five-minute windows. All games have social elements including chat rooms and leveraged payouts created by sentiment multipliers.

"As professional traders, we want to create a platform that mimicked our experience in the pits of the largest global derivatives exchanges," said Rob Levy, Hxro's president and co-founder. "Hxro's chat rooms and sentiment indicators are a throwback to the rush of competing against former traders and are the closest we've come to that environment."

Those gamers using HXRO tokens will be eligible for many benefits including rebates, participation bonuses and a more robust incentive program set to be launched next month.

About Hxro

Hxro was co-founded by Rob Levy, Dan Gunsberg and Lawrence Richardson, three financial industry veterans who previously traded in the pits and on electronic trading floors at the world's largest global derivatives exchanges. The platform was launched in beta in January 2019 as a new way to play the digital currency market and provide an easy to understand on-ramp to learn about cryptocurrencies while competing against others in a fun, interactive environment. Hxro is changing the game.

For more information, please visit www.hxro.io.

