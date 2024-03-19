COLUMBUS, OH., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, has partnered with CASI, a leading provider of turnkey automation systems. With Hy-Tek's enterprise logistics platform and the addition of CASI's sortation, box-cutting and decanting solutions, customers will begin to find new ways to reduce cost and increase efficiency within their logistics processes.

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and CASI Announce Partnership

"We are excited to start our partnership with CASI and be able to offer their solutions to our customers," said Zac Boehm, Chief Automation Officer at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "By formalizing our partnership, it allows Hy-Tek to add to its existing solutions with a technology that focuses on providing a balance of high-automation with human operations, to help improve accuracy and efficiency."

In today's supply chain, the need for flexibility and a fast return on investment for customers is crucial when considering the shift in economic conditions, the shortage of labor, and evolving spending habits.CASI's technologies, which include the CASi-IBOD, CASi-AutoDecant, CASi-Conveyor and CASi-SORT, offer Hy-Tek's customers a flexible, inbound receiving, box cutting, decanting and sortation solutions leveraging automation for their supply chain processes.

"The CASi-IBOD and Duo products provide the ability to cut a wide range of box and bundle dimensions, offering numerous cutting styles including custom cuts, all with dynamic adjustments based upon real-time measurements," said Collette Henn, Director of Product Development at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "With optional automation features such as automatic blade swaps, lid removal, film detachment, and decanting, these solutions seamlessly cater to a multitude of our clients' requirements."

The CASi-IBOD (Intelligent Box Opening Device) is an inline, pass-through box opening solution with an automated box cutting for safe inventory extraction. The CASi-IBOD helps reduce labor costs, eliminate injuries and minimize damaged products associated with manually cutting boxes.

CASi-SORT is a smart sortation solution where sorting high volumes of items is required. By scanning, manifesting and sorting incoming products automatically, you can prioritize items on demand, reduce shrinkage, and maximize your existing labor.

"We've strategically partnered with Hy-Tek to combine the strength of our automated warehouse solutions with the premier integrator in the market," said Greg Judkins, CASI's CEO. "This partnership will help customers increase efficiencies, leverage automation and reduce cost of warehouse solutions."

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Built on 60 years of experience and success, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is your leading supply chain consultant and internal logistics solutionist, integrating a harmonious blend of traditional material handling, automation, robotics, and full stack software to solve complex product and information flow inefficiencies. We are your trusted, end-to-end resource, leveraging in-house expertise to deliver performance-driven solutions for facilities of all sizes.

For more information, visit https://hy-tek.com.

About CASI

CASI is a family-owned business that can conceptualize, design, fabricate, test, install and service automated equipment to drive down customers' operational costs. Located in Northern Dallas for 22 years, CASI has the experience and knowledge to be a partner to its customers by problem-solving with innovative solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.casiusa.com

