Hy-Tek Material Handling Appoints Integrated Systems Division President & EVP

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Material Handling's Integrated Systems (IS) division is pleased to announce the appointment of Donnie Johnson as president and Mark Bruner as executive vice president.

Based in Greater Cincinnati and serving customers nationwide, Hy-Tek's IS division has the experience and expertise to engineer, design, and implement strategic plans for any material handling application. Hy-Tek IS solutions include integrated conveyor systems, engineered storage systems, receiving and shipping systems, robotic palletizing cells, automated picking technologies including pick-to-light, and complete turnkey projects.

As president, Johnson is responsible for sales and marketing and serves as key account executive for major system users. He oversees professionals working out of offices in Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. An Integrated Systems specialist with over four decades of industry experience, including 18 years with Hy-Tek, Johnson is charged with growing the IS division nationally.

As executive vice president, Bruner oversees all Hy-Tek IS division operations and installation services, excluding sales and marketing. With 40 years of industry experience, including 18 years with Hy-Tek, Bruner and the IS team are dedicated to delivering innovative engineering solutions that integrate technology, equipment, and the latest industry practices.

"Hy-Tek has been delivering exceptional material handling support to our customers for 57 years. On behalf of Mark Bruner and the entire Integrated Systems team, I am committed to making our customers more competitive, efficient, and productive for the next half century—and beyond," said Johnson.

About Hy-Tek Material Handling, Inc.

Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack, and shelving—have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, employee-owned Hy-Tek Material Handling serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Posting annual sales of $127 million, Hy-Tek's two divisions—Integrated Systems and Industrial Equipment—deliver cost-effective, efficient solutions for every material handling application.

