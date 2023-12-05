Hy-Vee, Inc. Joins Iowa Total Care Partner to Provide Shopping Rewards for Practicing Healthy Habits

News provided by

Iowa Total Care

05 Dec, 2023, 11:55 ET

Iowa Total Care members and Hy-Vee customers can use rewards to purchase groceries and everyday items

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Total Care, a provider of Medicaid healthcare coverage in Iowa and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, today announced Hy-Vee, Inc. has joined the My Health Pays® network.

Continue Reading
Hy-Vee Logo
Hy-Vee Logo

Beginning Dec. 1, 2023, Iowa Total Care members can spend their My Health Pays rewards at all Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores in Iowa (in-store only). In 2022, Iowa Total Care members earned over $5.1 million in My Health Pays rewards for participating in healthy activities, including annual health risk screenings, infant, early child and adult well-care visits, flu shots and more.

"Partnering with an Iowa-based company like Hy-Vee is extra special," said Iowa Total Care Plan President & CEO, Mitch Wasden. "Encouraging members to earn rewards for healthy behaviors and promoting preventative care is the goal, and we hope the extra incentives while shopping at their local Hy-Vee will serve as an exciting added benefit."  

Over the past several years, Iowa Total Care and Hy-Vee have partnered through the "Eating Healthy with Iowa Total Care" virtual cooking classes. New in 2023, the partnership was expanded to include four statewide Green to Go community health fairs that will grow to eight community health fairs in 2024. Since January 2023, Hy-Vee also worked alongside Iowa Total Care to distribute 42,540 pieces of fresh, free produce to more than 2,000 Iowans facing food insecurity.

For more information on how to use your My Health Pays Rewards, members can visit My Health Pays or call Iowa Total Care member services at 1-833-404-1061. 

About Iowa Total Care
Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Visit Be Well. Eat Well. to learn more about how Iowa Total Care promotes healthy living through healthy eating.

About My Health Pays
My Health Pays® is Iowa Total Care's rewards program. Eligible members earn rewards for completing healthy activities. Rewards can be used to help pay for utilities, transportation, telecommunications, childcare services, education, and rent. Members can also purchase everyday items* at Hy-Vee stores and gas stations and Walmart.
(*rewards may not be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, or firearms products).

SOURCE Iowa Total Care

Also from this source

Iowa Total Care and the Centene Foundation Announce $2.55 Million Commitment to Central Iowa Shelter & Services

Iowa Total Care and the Centene Foundation Announce $2.55 Million Commitment to Central Iowa Shelter & Services

Iowa Total Care, a provider of Medicaid healthcare coverage in Iowa and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), and Centene...

HOME, Inc. Receives $10,000 Grant from Iowa Total Care to Support Counseling and Education Programs

Today, HOME, Inc. announced it was awarded a $10,000 grant from Iowa Total Care to help further its mission of providing affordable housing for all...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supermarkets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.