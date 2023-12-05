Hy-Vee, Inc. Joins Iowa Total Care Partner to Provide Shopping Rewards for Practicing Healthy Habits

Iowa Total Care members and Hy-Vee customers can use rewards to purchase groceries and everyday items

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Total Care , a provider of Medicaid healthcare coverage in Iowa and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , today announced Hy-Vee, Inc. has joined the My Health Pays® network.

Hy-Vee Logo

Beginning Dec. 1, 2023, Iowa Total Care members can spend their My Health Pays rewards at all Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores in Iowa (in-store only). In 2022, Iowa Total Care members earned over $5.1 million in My Health Pays rewards for participating in healthy activities, including annual health risk screenings, infant, early child and adult well-care visits, flu shots and more.

"Partnering with an Iowa-based company like Hy-Vee is extra special," said Iowa Total Care Plan President & CEO, Mitch Wasden. "Encouraging members to earn rewards for healthy behaviors and promoting preventative care is the goal, and we hope the extra incentives while shopping at their local Hy-Vee will serve as an exciting added benefit."

Over the past several years, Iowa Total Care and Hy-Vee have partnered through the "Eating Healthy with Iowa Total Care" virtual cooking classes. New in 2023, the partnership was expanded to include four statewide Green to Go community health fairs that will grow to eight community health fairs in 2024. Since January 2023, Hy-Vee also worked alongside Iowa Total Care to distribute 42,540 pieces of fresh, free produce to more than 2,000 Iowans facing food insecurity.

For more information on how to use your My Health Pays Rewards, members can visit My Health Pays or call Iowa Total Care member services at 1-833-404-1061.

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Visit Be Well. Eat Well. to learn more about how Iowa Total Care promotes healthy living through healthy eating.

About My Health Pays

My Health Pays® is Iowa Total Care's rewards program. Eligible members earn rewards for completing healthy activities. Rewards can be used to help pay for utilities, transportation, telecommunications, childcare services, education, and rent. Members can also purchase everyday items* at Hy-Vee stores and gas stations and Walmart.

(*rewards may not be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, or firearms products).

SOURCE Iowa Total Care