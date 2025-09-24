Hyalex Orthopaedics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

News provided by

Hyalex Orthopaedics

Sep 24, 2025, 07:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyalex Orthopaedics, a privately held medical device company developing joint preservation technologies based on the transformative HYALEX Hydrosurf™ materials platform, today announced that Carl Vause, the company's president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the Jefferies Private MedTech Summit, to be held virtually from September 30 - October 1, 2025.

Mr. Vause will present an overview of the Hyalex technology, the large unmet market need the company is addressing, and an update on the progress of the FreeStyle Knee clinical trial.

Details of the HYALEX Orthopaedics participation are as follows:

  • Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit
    Details: Mr. Vause with deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings
    Conference Dates: September 30October 1, 2025
    Presentation Time/Date: 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 1, 2025
    Location: Virtual

About Hyalex Orthopaedics

Hyalex is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Lexington, MA, developing transformational joint preservation technologies for diseased and damaged joints. The HYALEX HYDROSURF materials platform is protected by more than 17 patents and trademarks worldwide. The HYALEX Freestyle Knee system has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a clinical trial in the United States.

For more information: www.hyalex.com

Contact Information:

Tim Brons
Vida Strategic Partners (media)
646-319-8981
[email protected]

SOURCE Hyalex Orthopaedics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Initial Results of Hyalex Freestyle Knee Implant First-in-Human Clinical Studies to be Presented at the ISAKOS Congress 2025

Initial Results of Hyalex Freestyle Knee Implant First-in-Human Clinical Studies to be Presented at the ISAKOS Congress 2025

Hyalex Orthopaedics, a privately held medical device company developing joint preservation technologies based on the transformative HYALEX HYDROSURF™ ...
Hyalex Orthopaedics Receives FDA Approval of IDE Supplement, Expanding the Early Feasibility Study to a Pivotal Trial of Cutting-Edge Freestyle Knee Implant

Hyalex Orthopaedics Receives FDA Approval of IDE Supplement, Expanding the Early Feasibility Study to a Pivotal Trial of Cutting-Edge Freestyle Knee Implant

Hyalex Orthopaedics, a privately held medical device company developing joint preservation technologies based on the transformative HYALEX® HYDROSURF ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics