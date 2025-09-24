Hyalex Orthopaedics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyalex Orthopaedics, a privately held medical device company developing joint preservation technologies based on the transformative HYALEX Hydrosurf™ materials platform, today announced that Carl Vause, the company's president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the Jefferies Private MedTech Summit, to be held virtually from September 30 - October 1, 2025.

Mr. Vause will present an overview of the Hyalex technology, the large unmet market need the company is addressing, and an update on the progress of the FreeStyle Knee clinical trial.

Details of the HYALEX Orthopaedics participation are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

Details: Mr. Vause with deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings

Conference Dates: September 30 – October 1, 2025

Presentation Time/Date: 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Location: Virtual

About Hyalex Orthopaedics

Hyalex is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Lexington, MA, developing transformational joint preservation technologies for diseased and damaged joints. The HYALEX HYDROSURF™ materials platform is protected by more than 17 patents and trademarks worldwide. The HYALEX Freestyle Knee system has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a clinical trial in the United States.

For more information: www.hyalex.com

