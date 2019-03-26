Hyalose, LLC Selects Echelon Biosciences, Inc. to Serve as Distributor of its Select-HA Products

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyalose, LLC, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel hyaluronic acid (HA) technologies, announced today that it has selected Echelon Biosciences, Inc. of Salt Lake City, Utah, to serve as the new, sole distributor of its Select-HA products. Echelon Biosciences, a leading supplier in novel biochemical reagents, assays, and screening services, will sell Select-HA products directly from its website and through distributors worldwide.

Unlike any other HA polymers available today, the Hyalose Select-HA products have very narrow size distribution ranges and discrete molecular weight ranges allowing researchers to study the physical and biological properties of defined HA compounds. Effective immediately, customers may purchase the size-defined HA standards and products at the Echelon Biosciences website. Initially, the companies will offer a variety of Select-HA products including Hi-Ladder and Lo-Ladder products, in addition to further expanded HA product offerings.

W. Tim Miller, CEO and President, stated that, "Echelon Biosciences is pleased to join with Hyalose to again make these products available to HA researchers and product developers throughout the world. Echelon already has an existing and strong presence in the field with unique HA & Hyaluronidase assays and fluorescent analogs." For more information about Select-HA products visit: www.Echelon-HA.com.

About Hyalose

Hyalose was founded in 2000 to address the commercial and research need for the supply of hyaluronic acid products. Its unique and proprietary synthetic hyaluronic acid technologies were developed by Chief Scientist, Dr. Paul DeAngelis at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. Hyalose is a portfolio company formed and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc.

About Emergent Technologies

Emergent Technologies, Inc. is an innovation solutions and technology commercialization leader headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information visit www.etibio.com.

About Echelon Biosciences

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Echelon Biosciences, was established in 1997 to supply synthetic lipid reagents for R&D. Since then, Echelon has successfully grown in scale and scope to include custom chemistry, peptides, and assays with over 700 catalog items in the fields of cell signaling, extracellular matrix, cancer drug discovery, and disease biomarkers. For more information visit www.echelon-inc.com.

About OU College of Medicine

Founded in 1910, the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine trains the next generation of healthcare professionals. With campuses in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the College of Medicine offers the state's only Doctor of Medicine degree program and a nationally competitive Physician Assistant program. For more information, visit oumedicine.com/collegeofmedicine .

