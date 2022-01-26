Hyaluronic Acid Market to Garner $2.1 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 8.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hyaluronic Acid Market by End-Use Industry (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Nutraceutical Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global hyaluronic acid industry generated $1.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

High benefits of hyaluronic acid in the cosmetic industry and increase in adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures drive the growth of the global hyaluronic acid market. However, presence of alternatives to hyaluronic acid hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in hyaluronic acid present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7845

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hyaluronic acid market.

The implementation of lockdown led to halt the manufacturing activities in the industrial sectors, which correspondingly hampered hyaluronic acid manufacturing facilities.

The raw material procurement was also a challenge for manufacturers, owing to labor shortages and disrupted supply chain.

The pharmaceutical industry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the pharmaceutical industry segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global hyaluronic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to favorable governmental policies in several regions. The report also discusses the cosmetic and nutraceutical industries.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Hyaluronic Acid Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7845?reqfor=covid

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hyaluronic acid market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of established consumer bases such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics industry, and others. The report also discusses North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Contipro a.s.

Landec Corporation

Anmol Chemicals Group

Kewpie Corporation

Shandong Topscience Biotech Co., Ltd.

Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co.,Ltd.

Shijiazhuang lateen chemical co., ltd.

lateen chemical co., ltd. Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd.

Tiansheng Bio

Kikkoman Biochemifa Company

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyaluronic-acid-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Acrylic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Salicylic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Propionic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020

Organic Acids Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research