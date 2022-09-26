Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Size to Grow by USD 2.87 billion, Need For Safe and Stable Drugs that Require Minimal Monitoring to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market by Application (Dermatology, Orthopedics, Surgical Adhesion Prevention, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the hyaluronic acid raw material market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.87 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market 2022-2026

By application, the dermatology segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rise in demand for HA-based dermatology drugs is driving the demand for HA raw materials. Therefore, the growth of the dermatology segment will support the growth of the HA raw material market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The hyaluronic acid raw material market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Factors such as water-binding ability, viscoelastic properties, non-immunogenicity, biocompatibility, and preference by patients are fueling the demand for HA, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global HA raw material market. The high incidence and prevalence of skin diseases and joint diseases are also driving the demand for HA drugs. Due to the expiry of the patents on most available drugs, generic drugs have become dominant, which leads to an erosion of market value. Biologics are more effective, with fewer side effects. Hence, they can be a game changer for the market. These factors have increased the application of HA in the pharmaceutical industry, which, in turn, has increased the demand for HA raw materials.

Market Driver

The need for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring is driving the growth of the market. There is a significant need for stable and safe drugs that require minimal monitoring. Most available dermatological drugs need to be used repeatedly and for a long time. Moreover, the stability of most dermatological drugs varies depending on the climate. Hence, there is a requirement for drugs that exhibit sufficient physical, chemical, and microbial stability in varied climatic conditions. Thus, an increase in the demand for HA-based dermatological drugs will drive the demand for HA raw materials.

Some Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.



Alcon Inc.



Anika Therapeutics Inc.



Bausch Health Co. Inc.



Contipro AS



Ferring BV



Fidia Farmaceutici Spa



Galderma SA



Landec Corp.



LG Chem Ltd.



Maruha Nichiro Corp.



Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA



Sanofi



Seikagaku Corp.



Shiseido Co. Ltd.



Smith and Nephew plc



Stanford Chemicals Co.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Contipro AS, Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, Galderma SA, Landec Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Sanofi, Seikagaku Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stanford Chemicals Co., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

