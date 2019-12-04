Hyaluronidase Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyaluronidase Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Animal-derived, Synthetic), By Application (Dermatology, Chemotherapy, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

The global hyaluronidase market size is expected to reach USD 1,249.58 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.55%. The significance of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has increased considerably over the years and various demographic research studies have been conducted to evaluate the adoption pattern of cosmetic treatments across the globe, especially in developed countries.



Hyaluronic acid fillers form the most important component of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures carried out across the globe.Since hyaluronidase is mostly preferred while conducting these procedures, a growing number of minimally invasive aesthetic surgeries are expected to positively impact market growth.



Dermal fillers have significant applications in minimally invasive facial aesthetic procedures, which has also led to an increase in the number of reported complications.



Clinicians are required to be entirely aware of the symptoms associated with hyaluronic acid injection complications in order to treat them effectively.It is crucial to establish effective protocols of action suitable for emergencies wherein the desired agents are readily available at the site of surgery or treatment.



This aids in controlling the adverse impact of hyaluronic acid filler injections.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Animal-derived products accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and are anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

• Synthetic hyaluronidase is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.53% from 2019-2026

• Dermatology dominated among the other applications with a revenue of USD 295.81 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 553.62 million by 2026

• Chemotherapy is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment

• North America was the leading regional market in 2018 due to the high penetration of novel cosmetic treatments. In addition, dermatologists in this region are developing new non-surgical cosmetic procedures and hyaluronidase-based injectables which are among the highly recommended injectable dermal fillers

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth owing to the numerous untapped growth opportunities in hyaluronidase-based treatments

• A robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated from this region

• Some of the key hyaluronidase market participants are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, PrimaPharm, Inc., and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated among others



