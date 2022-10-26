Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento Celebrates One Year Anniversary

After a successful first year in business, the property cements itself as the new premier luxury hotel in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, a lifestyle hotel, marked one year since its grand opening in October 2021. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel blends luxury living with a storied past.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento The 7th Street Standard

Over the course of its first year in operation, Hyatt Centric has gained notoriety for its innovative architecture, preserving parts of the old Hotel Marshall onto the new eleven-story building in a nod to the hotel's sparkling past while simultaneously celebrating the future. As a result, the hotel was recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as the Best Real Estate Project of the Year.

Sacramento is a city of unique flavors and experiences and Hyatt Centric certainly leaves a lasting impression. Executive Chef Ravin Patel was voted Sacramento's Best Up & Coming Chef and the 7th Street Standard was voted Sacramento's Best New Restaurant by Sacramento Magazine. The Clayton Club Rooftop Lounge offers a new level of posh evening entertainment with a vibrant cocktail program and occasional live entertainment.

"We are so excited to announce the first anniversary of Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento," said Matt Teyler, General Manager. "It's been a great year with a lot of growth and positive feedback from our community. We are grateful for the support from everyone who has played a part in the success of our first year, and we look forward to many more anniversaries and milestones."

The hotel acts as a catalyst for travelers to explore and discover one of California's most vibrant cities. With historic landmarks rich in history, an eclectic dining scene, exciting nightlife, trendy shopping, Golden 1 Center (home of the Sacramento Kings), and Old Sacramento Waterfront activities just steps away from the front door, Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento delivers an unforgettable stay for business and leisure travelers alike.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento is located at 1122 7th Street, Sacramento, California. To book a reservation or for further information, please visit www.hyattcentricsacramento.com.

