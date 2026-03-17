HYATT HOUSE NAPLES/5TH AVENUE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN THE HEART OF NAPLES

Since opening in 2016, the hotel has become a trusted home base for extended-stay travelers, leisure guests, and business visitors alike. Located along the Gordon River and steps from the shops, dining, and entertainment of Fifth Avenue South, Hyatt House Naples/5th Avenue has built a reputation for its comfortable residential-style accommodations, welcoming service, and prime waterfront setting.

Over the past ten years, the property has played an integral role in the Naples community - hosting events, supporting local partnerships, and welcoming visitors who contribute to the city's thriving tourism economy. It has also served as a hub and safe space for residents and first responders during Florida hurricanes over the years. The anniversary marks not only a milestone for the hotel, but also a celebration of the team members, guests, and partners who have helped shape its success.

"To reach our 10-year anniversary is an incredible milestone for our hotel and our team," said Jay Slaboch, General Manager of Hyatt House Naples/5th Avenue, who has been part of the property since it first opened in 2016. "We are grateful to our guests, local partners, and community for their continued support over the years. It has been an honor to serve as a welcoming place to stay, gather, and experience everything Naples has to offer."

As the Naples market continues to evolve, Hyatt House Naples/5th Avenue remains committed to delivering comfortable extended-stay experiences, thoughtful amenities, and personalized service that reflects the spirit of the destination.

ABOUT HYATT HOUSE

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 75 locations throughout the United States, China and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with #HyattHouse and #WhySettle.

CONTACT:

Delaney Peterman

Schulte Hospitality Group

+1 610-787-1883

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyatt House Naples/5th Avenue