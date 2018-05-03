Hyatt Place Denver/Westminster Celebrates Official Opening

Centrally located between Denver and Boulder, the hotel is situated northwest of downtown Denver off Highway 36/Boulder Turnpike, within a five-minute drive of a multitude of restaurant, retail and corporate demand generators including Ball Corporation, Interlocken Business Park, Oracle, Level 3, IBM, SunCorp and Protogenic. Regional attractions such as Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Coors Brewery and Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, as well as the corporate headquarters for DigitalGlobe and Datalogic are all within a short drive. Other nearby businesses includes St. Anthony's North Hospital, KaiserPermanete Health Care, Axion Health, Cerapedics, Flagship Boisciences and Arca Biopharma.

"As Westminster continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area," said General Manager Anna Steelfox. "With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road. Plus, our free hot breakfast is just the thing our guests need to take on the day."

Hyatt Place Denver/Westminster offers:

137 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms Gallery Kitchen Breakfast , a free hot breakfast for guests available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

, a free hot breakfast for guests available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more 24/7 Gallery Menu & Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads

serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads Coffee to Cocktails Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails Odds & Ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Meetings Spaces offer more than 1,800 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

offer more than 1,800 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space 24-hour Gym featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens and free ear buds

"Westminster is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and an ever expanding list of great places to visit," said Barb Grogan, executive vice president and asset manager hotels with Etkin Johnson. "We have been actively developing in the Northwest Corridor for more than 20 years and are pleased to add this amenity to further support our diverse tenant base in the area. With our hotel's central location, we are confident that Hyatt Place Denver/Westminster will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need during their stay."

HYATT PLACE Denver/Westminster LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Denver/Westminster is under the leadership of General Manager Anna Steelfox and Market Director of Sales and Marketing Kaitlyn Wentworth In her role, Steelfox is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's 30 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Wentworth is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Westminster area.

For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.

ABOUT HYATT PLACE

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 300 Hyatt Place locations in Australia, Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About White Lodging

White Lodging Services Corporation, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select service hotels with more than $1 billion in revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands — including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt, and InterContinental Hotel Group — in 19 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Etkin Johnson

Since the company's founding in 1989, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has built an extensive real estate portfolio of income-producing properties with favorable appreciation potential. In total, we have developed and acquired more than 85 high-quality properties across Colorado's Front Range, totaling over 7.5 million square feet. Currently, our portfolio comprises office, hotel and industrial holdings, totaling approximately 5 million square feet. For more information about Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, please visit www.etkinjohnson.com.

CONTACT:

Kathleen Sebastian

Director of Communications

White Lodging

219.472.2861

Kathleen.Sebastian@whitelodging.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyatt-place-denverwestminster-celebrates-official-opening-300642405.html

SOURCE White Lodging

Related Links

http://www.whitelodging.com

