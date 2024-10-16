HYATT PLACE SONOMA WINE COUNTRY, DEVELOPED BY LANDMARK HOTELS, INC., BREAKS GROUND

HYATT PLACE FRANCHISE CAPTURES THE SPIRIT OF WINE COUNTRY IN ITS BRAND DESIGN ELEMENTS

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Hotels, Inc. celebrated a blessing and groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the Hyatt Place Sonoma Wine Country on Wednesday, October 9th with ownership, project team members and the Sonoma County community in attendance. The highly awaited start of construction follows more than five years of work to seek the necessary entitlements before final permitting in October.

Chairman of Landmark Hotels Inc Chuck Sweeney starts the Hyatt Place Sonoma Wine Country groundbreaking ceremony watched on by (from left) Declan Mc Carthy, Landmark VP Development, Claudia Vecchio, President &CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, Thomas Alviso, Hyatt Director of Franchise Performance, Dr Ketan C Mehta, Founder of Neilmed Pharmaceuticals and his daughter Alicia, and Landmark President Shawn Sweeney. The Hyatt Place Sonoma Wine Country, developed by Landmark Hotels Inc, will be located near Charles Schulz Sonoma County Airport and is scheduled to open late 2026. The Oakland based firm of Lowney Architecture designed the building with interiors by the DLR Group. Santa Rosa based Norcal Engineering is the civil engineer while Charles Pankow Builders is the general contractor. It will have 165 units, meeting space, pool, gym, breakfast area, outdoor area and a rooftop restaurant & bar.

The 165-unit hotel will feature brand style accommodations with a regional design palate, where guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play. These guestrooms have been designed for the comfort of individual corporate or leisure travelers as well as for families who will appreciate the sofa beds and the connecting room options. The hotel will also feature large suites with views facing the Sonoma hills.

In keeping with the Hyatt Place brand design direction, the hotel combines style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's busy connected traveler. Hyatt Place Sonoma Wine Country will incorporate an elevated lobby style and meeting spaces to attract travelers who appreciate the latest technology as well as attractive spaces for socializing and networking. The lobby will have a bar which serves locally crafted wines, beer and spirits as well as Starbucks coffee drinks, and a 24/7 To Go corner.

Breakfast will be served in the adjacent Dining Area, designed to exude a sense of calm and create a convivial experience among guests. A pool, well equipped fitness center and a Sonoma country garden will add to the hotel's Wine Country charm.

A rooftop bar and restaurant with views of arriving and departing flights, will offer guests and Sonoma County residents a new stimulating dining experience, especially for aviation enthusiasts, and feature an Italian/Mediterranean menu for lunch and dinner.

Hyatt Director of Franchise Performance Thomas Alviso took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, together with Sonoma County Tourism President and CEO Claudia Vecchio. Dr. Ketan C. Mehta, founder of Neilmed Pharmaceuticals, joined the Landmark team led by Chairman Chuck Sweeney for the ceremony.

Shawn Sweeney, President of Landmark Hotels, Inc. said, 'We expect the hotel to be completed and receive its first guests by late 2026. We celebrate with our project partners and the community and thank everyone who has contributed to making this groundbreaking happen.'

As part of its groundbreaking celebration, Landmark Hotels presented a check to the Redwood Empire Food Bank and asked invited guests to bring their contribution to fill Food Bank containers at the reception.

ABOUT LANDMARK HOTELS, INC. (Corporate Office: St. Helena, CA)

Established in 1983 to design and operate a portfolio of all-suite hotels across the United States and Hawaii, Landmark Hotels Chairman Charles Sweeney went on to create one of the first all-suite luxury resorts, the Kea Lani on Maui and continued to establish Landmark Hotels as an operator of successful urban and resort hotels in the continental United States, the Hawaiian Islands and Mexico City with branded and independent properties. Hyatt Place Sonoma Wine County will be the first hotel in the upscale select service segment for Landmark and it will focus on an elevated service and design element to its public spaces that today's millennial and Gen Z customers expect.

ABOUT THE HOTEL'S ARCHITECTURAL PARTNER – LOWNEY ARCHITECTURE (OAKLAND, CA)

Founded in 2003, Lowney Architecture is a multidisciplinary architecture firm headquartered in Oakland, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Lowney's design portfolio spans hospitality, commercial retail and multifamily design. With deep expertise in hospitality and mixed-use sectors, Lowney Architecture has mastered the art of creating spaces that both invite, captivate and perform. Their depth of experience in a variety of markets enables Lowney Architecture to deliver environments that elevate while challenging industry norms. Lowney Architecture's design work in hospitality includes the Moxy in Oakland, Caption by Hyatt in Sacramento and a Hyatt Place/Hyatt House in Honolulu.

ABOUT THE HOTEL'S PUBLIC AREA INTERIOR DESIGN PARTNER – DLR GROUP (CHICAGO)

DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Their promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients, local communities, and the planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned, fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

ABOUT THE HOTEL'S CIVIL ENGINEERING PARTNER -NORCAL CIVIL ENGINEERING, INC. (SANTA ROSA, CA)

NorCal Civil Engineering has provided our project with civil engineering consulting and design from the commencement of site planning and entitlement as well as permitting and design. Their involvement has included development of grading, drainage, utility service connections, and stormwater management plans for the site and public frontage in addition to facilitating application review by multiple agencies and assisting with the bid process. President and Owner, Ben Monroe, has been an integral member of our team since the beginning of the project plan and will continue to be part of the construction phase.

ABOUT THE HOTEL'S GENERAL CONTRACTOR – PANKOW (NORTHERN CALIFORNIA)

For over 60 years, Charles Pankow Builders, Ltd (Pankow) has been a cornerstone in California's construction industry. Embodying the spirit of a mid-sized, regional collaborative builder, Pankow distinguishes itself by not only their technical expertise but also their ethos of ownership—being employee-owned with every member personally invested in the success of every project. As founding members of the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) and pioneers in Lean construction methodologies, Pankow remains at the forefront of industry innovation, continuously integrating new construction tools, processes, and technologies into their practices. From BIM planning and execution to Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), lean delivery, and Alternative Energy Solutions, they have been involved in high-quality construction services across diverse market sectors including office, aviation, retail, hospitality, residential, healthcare, education, tenant improvement, and mixed-use developments.

