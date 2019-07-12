Hyatt Regency Bethesda Completes Final Phase of $37 Million Renovation This Summer

BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the completion of a multi-million dollar revitalization last year, Hyatt Regency Bethesda , a prominent landmark in the heart of downtown Bethesda, is proud to unveil the final phase of its transformation with the addition of Brown Bag restaurant as well as an extension of Morton's Steakhouse and Starbucks, which opened last summer. All three venues are located in the hotel's recently transformed lobby featuring a 12-story atrium and new, custom-made art piece.

Brown Bag , the hotel's newest addition, will open in August 2019 and is located in a 3,000-square-foot open-layout featuring floor to ceiling windows. The restaurant will have a lobby entrance, as well as access to the outdoor plaza area. The centerpiece of the restaurant is its show kitchen that creates an interactive and dynamic dining experience for guests. Brown Bag prides itself on serving honest food, which is made from scratch in-house, sourced from local farmers and bakers. The menu features soups, salads, and sandwiches along with seasonal food in a fun, casual, urban environment.

The hotel's 2,600-square-foot Starbucks, which debuted last summer, displays unique works of art featuring Costa Rican coffee plantations commissioned and curated by artist and Baltimore native, Michael Owen. The coffee shop caters to both hotel guests, as well as the local community, and is one of the tri-state area's busiest Starbucks, generating over 12,000 visits a week.

After the demolition of its original glass wall entryway, the recently expanded Morton's Steakhouse now seamlessly integrates with the vibrant energy of the hotel lobby through beautiful French doors that open from the bar area. Offering an unparalleled dining experience in Montgomery County, the restaurant boasts a spacious dining room and bar, as well as three private dining rooms, where guests can indulge in an extensive wine collection, prime-aged beef, signature steakhouse sides, delicious seafood, and elegant desserts. The hotel's valet parking provides easy access for both hotel guests and local area residents to enjoy this upscale dining venue.

The new food and beverage offerings in the lobby are anchored by a beautiful art piece created by Soo Sunny Park, an award winning Korean American artist, that offers a flair of Washington, D.C. The vibrancy and the colors of the artwork symbolize the lively shades of the region: the orange bands represent the golden sunsets over the capital, the green stripes characterize the natural parks and forests around the area, and the blue embodies the Potomac River that runs through the lands. The overall symmetry of the art mounted on the atrium speaks to the dynamic D.C. politics.

The lobby additions follow on the heels of an extensive, first-phase transformation of Hyatt Regency Bethesda last year. The renovation included a comprehensive redesign of the hotel's 390 guest rooms, facade, lobby, meeting and event spaces, along with the addition of The Rooftop Downtown Bethesda, a beautiful rooftop event space crowning the hotel.

Hyatt Regency Bethesda was awarded "Renovated Hotel of the Year" from Hyatt Hotels and Resorts in 2018 and "Partner of the Year" by Montgomery County Convention Bureau in 2018. Also, the hotel was proud to be rated number one by Bethesda Magazine for Out of Town Guests for the second consecutive year in 2018, was awarded the number one ranking from Trip Advisor in 2018 and was in the top 25 within the brand in early 2019.

Hyatt Regency Bethesda is the gem of Downtown Bethesda. The hotel is conveniently located on top of the Metro that provides seamless access to downtown Washington, D.C. and is well connected to all three major area airports. The hotel is owned by The Meridian Group, a real estate investment and development firm, and managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company, whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide.

To experience the refreshed Hyatt Regency Bethesda, guests can book the Long Weekend Summer Getaway package available from Thursdays-Sundays using the offer code LNGWKD. Rates start at $89 per night for a two-night minimum stay from June 25, 2019 – September 28, 2019.

The hotel is managed by Highgate, a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry.

For more information visit bethesda.regency.hyatt.com or call (301) 657-1234.

ABOUT HYATT REGENCY BETHESDA

Hyatt Regency Bethesda is conveniently located at 1 Bethesda Metro Center (7402 Wisconsin Avenue), atop the Bethesda Metro Station on the Red Line and minutes from Washington, D.C. An icon in Bethesda since 1985, the 390-room hotel completed a massive renovation in 2018, offering guests a more contemporary experience with modern décor, a reimagined lobby with vast open public spaces, a StayFit™ gym, and state-of-the-art technology. A popular spot for events of all kinds, the Hyatt Regency Bethesda offers more than 20,000 square feet of new meeting and event space including The Rooftop Downtown Bethesda. On-site dining includes fine-dining at Morton's, The Steakhouse, casual dining at Daily Grill, Brown Bag and one of the area's largest Starbucks. For more information visit www.bethesda.regency.hyatt.com

ABOUT HYATT REGENCY

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 160 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Hotels & Resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; the space to work, engage or relax; and expert planners who can take care of every detail. For more information visit www.hyatt.com .

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $1.5B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate also has a proven record of developing bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

ABOUT THE MERIDIAN GROUP

The Meridian Group is a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Md. Since its inception in 1993, Meridian has acquired and developed more than 14 million square feet of office, residential, hotel, mixed-use, and land with a focus on the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market. To learn more, visit Meridian's website at www.tmgdc.com .

