Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach Unveils Transformative Hotel-Wide Redesign

"This top-to-bottom transformation establishes Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach as an ideal destination for travelers seeking sophistication and a seamless experience in one of Southern California's most coveted cities," said Tom Clearwater, general manager, Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach. "With the completion of our massive redesign and remodel, guests can enjoy a next-level, stress-free travel experience."

The final phase of the 343-room hotel reimagination is marked by an all-new collection of venues for meetings and events. Highlights include the contemporary 1,944 square-foot Newport Bay Ballroom which is fully equipped for theatre, classroom, banquet or reception-style gatherings, a sleek executive Catalina Boardroom, multiple small-to-mid-sized spaces designed for more intimate meeting experiences, and breezy outdoor function space. Offering 30,603 square feet of refined function space – the largest contiguous event space in the city – Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach accommodates weddings, meetings, conferences, holiday celebrations and other social gatherings. Additional settings range from fully customizable boardrooms to flexible indoor and outdoor space such as the Pacific Ballroom, which flows seamlessly into the striking glass-encased Monarch Pavilion and Lido Event Lawn.

All guestrooms and suites feature amenities including Italian marble bathrooms, step-out balconies and 65" Smart TVs. Guests also have 24-hour access to a state-of-the-art fitness facility outfitted with the newest line of Precor exercise equipment, a stretching and yoga room with yoga mats and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and a lush, resort-style pool and jacuzzi. High-design touchpoints range from a striking black marble counter at BLVD cocktail bar and delicate venetian plastered pillars in the dining room to an aviation-inspired commissioned art piece that welcomes guests at reception.

The hotel's unexpected culinary offerings include signature restaurant WAVE Newport Beach which serves local and sustainable California cuisine, BLVD Bar serving craft cocktails and seasonally influenced small bites, and BLVD Market offering elevated grab-and-go deli and bakery goods. Additional amenities include concierge services, complimentary luxury van transfer to John Wayne Airport, and high-end retailers at the nearby Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza.

Guests may enjoy the new Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach experience by booking the "Reimagined & Revealed" package inclusive of overnight deluxe guestroom accommodations, a craft cocktail or green smoothie upon arrival, an appetizer and special dinner experience for two guests with a bottle of fine wine, a sunset boat cruise along the tranquil Newport Bay and a farewell breakfast. Rates for the package begin at $759. It is subject to availability and not available online. For more information about this package and to book, please call 949.608.1078.

For more information about Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach, call 949.975.1234 or visit johnwayneairportnewportbeach.hyatt.com.

