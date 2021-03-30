Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa Unveils Property-Wide Transformation with Redesigned Guestrooms, Inspired New Dining, and Re-imagined Outdoor Amenities

"We are extremely proud to welcome guests to experience the reinvigorated Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa," said Kevin Ellis, general manager. "The renovation restores the legacy of this iconic hotel through a distinctive design transformation and inviting outdoor amenities. Honoring the rich history of the property, Hyatt Regency Monterey pays homage to California's natural beauty, golfing culture and Route 1 drive for the quintessential Monterey experience."

Coastal Craftsman Design

The hotel partnered with San Francisco-based design firm Gensler to reinvent this iconic hotel. Inspired by Monterey's natural landscape and the hotel's own architectural features reminiscent of Craftsman design (especially Frank Lloyd Wright's movement), the hotel's renovation blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. Rolling sand dunes, deep green cypress trees, mixed with welcoming social spaces echo a warm coastal Craftsman style beloved along California's rugged central coast. The redesign established a clear line of sight from the front entry to the golf course, and the warm hearth to the bar, connecting the guest to an experience of relaxation. The warm textures and colors of each of the 560 guestrooms reflect the fog, flora, and fauna iconic to the region. Taking cues from Craftsman woodwork, the rooms are rich in special detailing and warm textures. The design for Hyatt Regency Monterey offers an experience that takes full advantage of its unique site and provides a welcome respite and a calm sense of renewal.

Inspired Food & Beverage

Under the culinary direction of executive chef Dan Elinan, Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa has introduced several new dining concepts. Central Coast Provisions, the open coffee-bar concept, fuels guests daily with rich Starbucks® coffee, pressed juices, and an array of fresh-baked pastries. The hotel's signature restaurant, Sea Root, debuts spring 2021, highlighting Monterey's bounty along with a rich medley of coastal Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as crudo, tuna tartar, and spiced lamb shank with a craft cocktail menu stirred up with a twist, such as cardamom or rose petals. "Roam Service" offers guests the freedom to order food and have it delivered wherever they are on property, whether it is a frosty Mai Tai by the pool or hot chocolate and s'mores for fire-pit stargazing.

Additionally, Knuckles Sports Bar will re-open in fall 2021. The most popular sports bar for the past 17 years and locals' favorite, has a refreshed menu offering a relaxing atmosphere to watch a game or grab a beer. Classic drafts are on tap, Bloody Mary's pack a punch and bar food includes zesty wings, formidable burgers, and fan-favorite foot-long hot dogs.

Restore Balance, Achieve Wellness

Soothe your soul. The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa team of experts help guests achieve their health goals through relaxation, movement, and all natural spa treatments. The new 3,000-square-foot fitness complex houses the latest in equipment, as well as steam and sauna rooms for a workout that is as rejuvenating as it is energizing. The spa offers a wide array of options to unwind and revitalize with treatments in the intimate fitness complex or in the privacy of a guestroom or suite.

For more information, please visit www.hyattregencymonterey.com

About Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course

Nestled in the Monterey Pines minutes from scenic Route 1 awaits Hyatt Regency Monterey. Here, guests will uncover an authentic Monterey experience: energized and inspired by the area's coastal beauty, 22-acres of grounds yearning to be discovered and an abundance of on-site experiences to keep everyone entertained. Unique for every visitor, Hyatt Regency Monterey is a destination to discover your passions, the outdoors and each other — a place where you escape to connect. Features include 560 guestrooms including 32 suites, and the President's House, Knuckles Sports Bar, Central Coast Provisions, a 3,000-square-foot fitness facility, spa, tennis courts, pools, and whirlpools. The hotel is located at 1 Old Golf Course Road in Monterey, California. For information call (831) 372-1234 or visit www.hyattregencymonterey.com. Follow us on Instagram: @hyattmonterey and Twitter: @HyattMonterey. Like us on Facebook: @hyattregencymonterey.

About Davidson Hotels

Davidson Hotels is the heritage brand for Davidson Hospitality Group. Over the decades, Davidson Hotels has built a trusted brand that values financial cunning and employs an owner's mentality, while remaining true to heart for hospitality. Founded in experience and expertise, Davidson Hotels crafts a beautiful synergy between guest hospitality, personalized services, and management goals, positioning ownership partners for unparalleled success. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com/davidson-hotels/. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHotels

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 150 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa

Related Links

http://www.hyattregencymonterey.com

