Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa Celebrates Earth Day and is Committed to Helping the Environment All Year Long

MONTEREY, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to travel while also doing something good for the planet? On Monday, April 22, hundreds of thousands of people across the globe will celebrate the 49th annual Earth Day, pitching in to clean up local roads and waterways, abandoned parking lots and city parks in what has become an annual rite of spring.

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa shows their commitment to the environment and their local communities with programs that ranged from a naturalist-led beach clean to shutting the lights in all unoccupied rooms, and employees turned out to volunteer at dozens of local green efforts. These activities take place throughout the year.

In honor of Earth Day, Monday, April 22nd, the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Spa in Monterey is offering the following promotions:

The hotel will give out "Plant Your Pencil" to the first 100 guests who check in on April 22nd . #TravelGreen #InAHyattWorld. The pencils come in five different herb varieties including Basil, Cilantro, Parsley, Cherry tomatoes and mint.

. #TravelGreen #InAHyattWorld. The pencils come in five different herb varieties including Basil, Cilantro, Parsley, Cherry tomatoes and mint. Join us in the Fireplace Lounge on Monday, April 22 nd

At 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm . the Lounge will go dim to save electricity.

– . the Lounge will go dim to save electricity.

A special acoustic guitar player will entertain guests.



The Lounge will feature menu specials appealing to locavores, vegetarians, and vegans using both locally grown and organic ingredients.



The hotel will offer wine by the glass with Twisted Roots green, sustainable wine.

In addition, the hotel has an ongoing commitment to green meetings. The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa team have the same commitment to caring for the earth as they do to caring for their guests. Follow these steps to reduce the environmental impact of your event.

Plan Ahead. Surprises are lots of fun, but not for meetings. Provide us with your meeting info and event orders 10 days in advance to reduce the use of last-minute resources. Please Recycle. Commit to using the recycling bins provided by the hotel at all functions, meetings, offices and guest rooms – making it easy to be green. Recycling services vary by property. Print local. It's better to print it there than bring it there. It's even better to print on recycled paper – we're here to help you coordinate all your printing needs and will provide you with a list of recommended environmental printing services. Ship Less. Shipping meeting materials wastes fuel, paper, plastic, energy and water. So, no more than one pallet of materials can be shipped to the hotel for each 100 rooms occupied and no more than ½ pallet going home. Take what you need. Rather than handing out pens and note pads, place all meeting materials in a central location so meeting attendees can take only what they need. Ban the bottle. Drinking lots of water is good. But not from a plastic bottle. Instead, use reusable bottles and refill at conveniently located filtered water stations. Waste not. While we're at it, let's eliminate the use of other disposable products at meetings. Exceptions can be made for Boxed meals and poolside service. Keep it comfy by setting reasonable meeting temperatures. Set the meeting room temperature at an agreed-upon number and keep it there. Not too hot, not too cool is just right. Eat Local. Don't think of it as just a meeting, think of it as chance to sample the local flavor. Our seasonal banquet menus feature locally grown and sourced products. Use Recycled Products. Your ideas will look just as smart on 100% recycled paper. Other items, such as menus and pens should have at least some recycled material too. Provide linen less tables.

For information call (831) 372-1234 or visit http://www.hyattregencymonterey.com/.

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa

Related Links

http://www.hyatt.com

