HyAxiom Showcases Revolutionary Green Hydrogen Solutions at CES 2024 for the First Time

"Carbon-Free Future, Today" -- Pioneering Featured Products Include the High-Efficiency PEM Electrolyzer and Flagship PureCell® Model 400 Fuel Cell

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyAxiom, Inc., the leader in green hydrogen solutions, which are driving a "carbon-free future, today," is showcasing its products at CES 2024 in Doosan Group's Booth 5941, West Hall, in the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 9-12.

For the first-time, HyAxiom CEO Jeff Hyung Rak Chung and CCO David Alonso unveiled how HyAxiom plans to become a global integrated H2 solution provider by capitalizing on the growing recognition of hydrogen as the next-generation energy source capable of achieving zero carbon emissions.

A critical element in HyAxiom's strategy is the Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, commonly known as the PEM Electrolyzer. This innovative system facilitates the generation of hydrogen through an electrolysis process, where clean electricity splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The resulting high purity hydrogen can be applied in various applications and the load following capability ensures seamless integration with intermittent renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Boasting an impressive 75% efficiency, the system stands as one of the most efficient in comparison to the existing PEM Electrolyzer offerings in the market.

Moreover, the PEM Electrolyzer's scalability allows for installations ranging from 1 MW to 100+ MW eliminating the need for significant design modifications. This scalability feature is complemented by the PEM Electrolyzer's monitoring abilities, data analytics, and series connection of stacks, which collectively contribute to cost minimization.

The PEM Electrolyzer will be displayed for the first time at a large-scale trade show, giving booth visitors a close-up view of the system in a scaled size.

With stationary fuel cells as its current flagship product, HyAxiom is poised to introduce a highly competitive electrolyzer to the market at a significant scale within an impressively short timeframe. The hydrogen produced from HyAxiom's electrolysis technology is intended for a myriad of applications, including powering buses and trucks, generating power and heat, and serving as feedstock across various industries. This concerted effort contributes to global initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

HyAxiom is also exhibiting the PureCell® Model 400, the only commercially available fuel cell which successfully operates on 100% hydrogen. For industrial customers, the PureCell® M400 generates clean electricity and heat for process use, effectively lowering carbon emissions and ensuring reliable, off-grid power. The superior technology can also provide power and heat solutions for various settings like universities, hotels, retailers, and commercial buildings. As an efficient base load solution, the PureCell® M400 can replace traditional power sources providing clean electricity and heat for large residential complexes and city centers.

Solidifying its commitment to a carbon-free future, the Doosan Group commissioned the world's first, large-scale fuel cell plant powered by 100% hydrogen in July 2020. Based in Korea, the 50 MW hydrogen fuel cell plant is comprised of 114 units and produces more than 420 GWh of electricity annually.

Additionally, the company will present its maritime solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), specifically designed to aid long-haul vessels to meet strict emissions requirements, while simultaneously enhancing durability and reducing maintenance costs.

"Celebrating more than 60 years of pioneering innovation, we invite CES attendees to join us at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution," says Chung. "From fuel cells that powered the Apollo space missions to innovative solutions shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future, we have always been and will remain at the forefront of accelerating decarbonization. Come and explore first-hand the strides we are making toward a greener tomorrow."

For more information on Doosan's CES 2024 presence, please visit www.doosan.com/en/media-center/ces2024/ or contact [email protected].

About HyAxiom, Inc.

HyAxiom, Inc. is a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider enabling reliable, cost-competitive and carbon-free energy sources for industrial and commercial uses. Building upon decades of experience in fuel cell development, HyAxiom's mission is to accelerate a sustainable energy future by delivering a full spectrum of hydrogen solutions including fuel cells for both stationary and mobility applications as well as electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. As a core technology provider, HyAxiom is a key pillar in the Doosan Group's hydrogen vision. HyAxiom's flagship product, the PureCell® M400, is based on proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) technology. The world's first and largest stationary fuel cell power plant (50 MW), which entered commercial service in 2020 in Korea, is powered by a hydrogen-fueled variant of the PureCell® M400.

About Doosan Group

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Doosan Group has committed to "Building your tomorrow today" with the conviction that companies must contribute to humankind by helping shape the future and improve quality of lives through innovation and corporate social responsibility.

As a leading global player in the clean energy, smart machine, and semiconductor businesses, Doosan continues to identify new growth engines globally while committing to innovation and technology excellence. Doosan Group is comprised of a worldwide network of offices and employees across 24 countries and corporate regional headquarters in the U.S., Japan, UK, China, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Czech Republic. Doosan Group is invested in collaborating with several global top-tier companies that possess original technologies or synergies with Doosan's existing businesses, such as nuclear power plant equipment, gas turbine, hydrogen fuel cells, compact equipment, collaborative robot, electro-material, and semiconductor test service. www.doosan.com .

SOURCE HyAxiom