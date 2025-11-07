Hybrid Advisors Pledges $1 Million to Hybrid Advisors Foundation's Social Impact Mission

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Advisors announced a $1 million pledge to its philanthropic arm, the Hybrid Advisors Foundation, an investment in the nonprofit's mission to expand economic opportunity through impact investing, financial education, AI workforce training, and clean energy initiatives.

The Hybrid Advisors Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was created to bridge the gap between capital markets and social impact. Using a diversified "hybrid capital" model, the foundation strategically deploys a mix of philanthropy, program-related investments (PRIs), and ecosystem building to create measurable and sustainable outcomes for underserved communities.

"This pledge represents our commitment to align capital with opportunity and opportunity with impact," said Dion Pouncil, Chairman & President of Hybrid Advisors and the Hybrid Advisors Foundation. "We believe the future of philanthropy is integrated, where donor contributions not only create immediate social impact but also generate sustainable financial returns that can be reinvested to amplify results. Our $1 million commitment is designed to catalyze a movement of visionary leaders funding the future."

The foundation's key initiatives include:

Impact Investing: Deploying program-related investments into mission-aligned companies and projects, with returns reinvested to scale long-term impact.





Deploying program-related investments into mission-aligned companies and projects, with returns reinvested to scale long-term impact. Financial Education: Equipping individuals with tools to build generational wealth and break cycles of poverty.





Equipping individuals with tools to build generational wealth and break cycles of poverty. AI Workforce Training: Expanding access to artificial intelligence education to prepare workers for higher-paying jobs in a rapidly evolving economy.





Expanding access to artificial intelligence education to prepare workers for higher-paying jobs in a rapidly evolving economy. Clean Energy Solutions: Investing in renewable energy and community-driven sustainability projects to lower costs, improve health outcomes, and build resilient communities.

Every $1 million contributed to the Hybrid Advisors Foundation is designed to create measurable outcomes across these mission areas, ensuring donors can see the tangible results of their contributions through transparent reporting and impact metrics.

"Hybrid Advisors Foundation exists to fund the future — to help students, families, and communities thrive," Pouncil added. "This is just the beginning. We invite other visionary leaders to join us in building a future where inclusive finance, education, and sustainable energy empower the next generation."

For more information about the Hybrid Advisors Foundation, to donate, or to apply for membership in its invitation-only donor community, visit: https://hybridfoundation.org/

SOURCE Hybrid Advisors