"Hybrid AI Production Drives 30%+ Lift for BlockStrong"

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pogo Pictures/Colby2 and BrightRain Collaborative have received a 2025 Platinum MarCom Award for BlockStrong's "Lipstick Pig" advertising campaign. The mixed live-action and AI-enhanced spot was directed by Steve Colby and produced by Tina Colby, combining on-location filming with an AI-generated character to reinforce BlockStrong's message about the strength of concrete block construction.

Award-Winning BlockStrong Colby 2 Spot

Shot in one day, the campaign delivered measurable results, including a 30%+ increase in web traffic and the acquisition of a major regional builder. The project reflects the growing use of hybrid production techniques to support efficiency, creativity, and market performance.

