Hybrid Apparel Announces Colleen O'Neill As New Licensing Lead; Shaun Rachau To Now Lead Digital & Growth Strategies

"I am thrilled to have Colleen join the Hybrid team as EVP, Licensing & Strategic Partnerships," said Hutchison. "As a seasoned leader with a wealth of licensing experience and a proven track record of success, I am confident that Colleen's leadership will propel us to great heights, further validating that Hybrid Apparel is the best of class industry leader in licensed apparel."

O'Neill joins Hybrid Apparel from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, where she was most recently the Vice President of Fashion and Home. In her role, O'Neill led the U.S. Softlines business and was focused on setting category strategy and the development of key licensing partnerships.

Prior to Warner Bros., O'Neill spent four years with DreamWorks Animation where she oversaw licensing for fashion and home as well as held a global business development role charged with growing their emerging franchises across all categories. Preceding DreamWorks Animation, O'Neill's experience includes six years with The Walt Disney Company, where she held a variety of licensing roles across multiple categories and franchises. O'Neill holds an M.B.A. from USC's Marshall School of Business and a BA from the University of San Diego.

"I am beyond excited to join Hybrid Apparel," said O'Neill. "Hybrid is the industry leader with a talented and experienced team who consistently delivers incredible product and innovation. I look forward to working with the team and growing the relationships with their already strong roster of licensors and branded partners."

Rachau joined Hybrid Apparel in 2019 as Executive Vice President, Licensing & Marketing after leading the strategic marketing and licensing arm of Fanatics Brands, the wholly owned apparel division of sports e-commerce giant Fanatics. He will now lead the company's overall digital businesses while also focusing on strategic growth opportunities. Rachau has also held marketing and digital positions for blue-chip brands, including New Era Cap, Fender, KB Home, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Founded in 1997, Hybrid Apparel is a full-service design, development, sourcing, production and apparel distribution company based in Cypress, Calif. Hybrid has a world-class sourcing and global supply chain infrastructure, with expertise in customer delivery and service across a wide range of apparel categories and geographies. As the industry leader in brand and licensing management, Hybrid supports the best global and national brands as well as entertainment and licensed properties. For more information, visit hybridapparel.com.

