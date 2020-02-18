Hybrid Apparel Announces Hurley Women's Business Deal With Bluestar Alliance

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Apparel today announced it has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with the Hurley brand to design, manufacture and sell women's apparel for surf-brand giant, Hurley.

"We believe Hybrid Apparel has an opportunity to elevate and expand Hurley's women's business based on white space we currently see in the marketplace," said Hybrid Apparel CEO Bill Hutchison. "Hybrid Apparel is a market leader in women's apparel that will now include Hurley in its diverse mix of leading entertainment and pop-culture licenses, with industry-best talent in design, merchandising, sourcing, marketing and sales. This will allow us to bring innovation to the Hurley brand through speed to market with defining and cutting-edge products."

"Understanding the founding principles (inclusion, innovation, positivity) of the brand, Hybrid Apparel will continue to be a positive brand steward and a microphone for youth by staying connected to Hurley's roots in surf, music and art," said Ralph Gindi, Chief Operating Officer of Bluestar Alliance.

Hybrid announced it has hired 13-year Hurley veteran Natasha Thomsen as Vice President, Women's Sales – Global Brands.

"Natasha has a deep understanding of Hurley brand's roots, culture and consumer dynamics essential to the brand vision," said Hybrid Apparel Chief Merchandising Officer Kristye Anderson. "Her focus will be to maintain and develop relationships with key retailers and work closely with design and merchandising teams."

About Hybrid Apparel

Hybrid Apparel, founded in 1997 in Orange County, Calif., has become a market leader in men's, women's and kids apparel. Hybrid is a full-service design, development, sourcing, production and apparel distribution company with offices in Cypress, CA, Huntington Beach, CA and New York, NY, while also maintaining a presence on the Hurley Campus in Costa Mesa, CA. Hybrid has a world-class sourcing and global supply chain infrastructure, with expertise in customer delivery and service across a wide range of apparel categories and geographies. For more information, visit hybridapparel.com.

About HURLEY

Founded in Huntington Beach in 1999, Hurley is a surf, skate and snow lifestyle brand which designs, markets and distributes industry-leading apparel, footwear and accessories. Fueled by inclusion, positivity and empowerment of youth, Hurley is managed by Bluestar Alliance LLC with Hurley headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA and offices in New York, Tokyo, Sydney, and Barcelona. www.hurley.com

SOURCE Hybrid Apparel

Related Links

http://hybridapparel.com

