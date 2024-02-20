Hybrid Cloud Market: 45% of Market Growth is Expected in North America between 2022-2027- Market size, Share, Trends, Revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the hybrid cloud market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 127 billion. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional market trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution in the cloud services market. When public cloud services were introduced more than a decade ago, North America was the fastest region to adopt them. Most of the established global public cloud providers are headquartered in the United States and have multiple data centres throughout the country. These solutions offer organizations additional computing or storage capabilities based on their business requirements. Regulations such as HIPAA and PCI-DSS are driving North American organizations to consider hybrid cloud approaches due to their benefits, such as cloud governance and security. In addition, the enterprise solution is expected to increase the profitability of managed service providers (MSPs). The offering includes a single-tenant hosted private cloud solution developed by CenturyLink. The solution is expected to provide significant flexibility, cost savings, and data security. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Buy the full report here

Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 127 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

The hybrid cloud solutions' lower TCO is a key factor driving market growth. The flexibility of using further computing and storage resources as required by the client's needs is offered in cloud solutions. It is especially useful in the case of customers, who may need additional resources temporarily. For testing and development of new applications, hybrid cloud solutions provide an opportunity to use the public cloud. This will allow organizations to make use of on-premises servers for their critical tasks while developing new applications in the cloud.

The compatibility issues between public and private clouds are significant challenges restricting market growth. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The hybrid cloud market has been segmented by component (services and solutions), end-user (BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are different professional services, which include consulting, migration, training, and support, within the service segment of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market. A hybrid cloud service provides end users with information about data storage architecture, migration services for transferring data safely, training, and technical support in a seamless manner. As they assist businesses in building structures, increasing the efficiency of operations, and boosting their productivity, these services are vital to companies.View the Free Sample Report

Key Companies in the Hybrid Cloud Market:

Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Panzura LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., and VMware Inc.

