Hybrid Cloud Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 171,926 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market size of the hybrid cloud was estimated at USD 36,138 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 171,926 Million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 21.7 percent between 2018 and 2025.

A hybrid cloud is an automated cloud service that uses private as well as public clouds to perform specific functions within the same enterprise. Because of the simplicity and fluid nature of its operation, the hybrid cloud has gained significant importance.

Hybrid cloud provides many benefits, such as cost efficiency and scalability, versatility, and protection. Furthermore, companies are moving toward a hybrid cloud to achieve data security, application security, and minimize their capital on storage.

The global market for the hybrid cloud is segmented by component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. It is anticipated that high adoption among small and medium-sized companies and the advent of hybrid IT services will provide lucrative opportunities for the hybrid cloud industry. However, factors like network complexities & security concerns are expected to hamper growth in the hybrid cloud market over the forecast period.

The global hybrid cloud market report focuses on market growth opportunities and restraints. The study provides Porter's five-force analysis of the hybrid cloud industry to understand the impact on the development of the hybrid cloud market through various factors such as supplier power bargaining, competitive strength of competition, new entrants threat, replacement threat, and buyer bargaining power.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HYBRID CLOUD MARKET SIZE

A change in preference to the hybrid cloud, rise in digital disruption and increased acceptance of hybrid cloud in IT service management (ITSM) models serve as major market drivers. This growing popularity of hybrid cloud is not only due features such as flexibility, scalability, and multi-cloud space but also because it provides security assurance to organizations.

REGION WISE HYBRID CLOUD MARKET SHARE

Due to the growing demand for hybridization services in the U.S.A , the North American region dominated the overall market share of the Hybrid cloud in 2017.

, the North American region dominated the overall market share of the Hybrid cloud in 2017. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

SEGMENT WISE HYBRID CLOUD MARKET SHARE

The BFSI segment dominated the overall hybrid-cloud market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased hybrid cloud adoption in the BFSI sector, as it helps banks manage costs with great flexibility.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated the overall hybrid-cloud market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period as multiple customers are searching for more purpose-built and personalized applications that can fulfill their specific business outcomes.

KEY BENEFITS FOR HYBRID CLOUD MARKET

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hybrid cloud market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global hybrid cloud industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global hybrid cloud market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

HYBRID CLOUD KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Solutions

Hardware



Software

Services

BY SERVICE MODEL

Software as a service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS).

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises.

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Government

Media & entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing.

BY REGION

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation (International Business Machines)

Google LLC

Verizon Enterprise

Cisco Systems, Inc

Others.

