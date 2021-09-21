Hybrid Computing Research Bundle 2021: Quantum and Classical CPUs on the Same Computing Platform will Lead to Combined General Purpose and Use Case Specific Computation Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Computing: Quantum Computing and High Performance Computing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type, and price band, and industry verticals. The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC. It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical.



This research also assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. It also evaluates the impact of quantum computing upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, chipsets, edge computing, blockchain, IoT, big data analytics, and smart cities. It provides global and regional forecasts as well the outlook for quantum computing impact on hardware, software, applications, and services from 2021 to 2026.

High Performance Computing (HPC) refers to high speed computation, which may be provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation and analysis such as high frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more.



Quantum computing relies upon quantum theory, which deals with physical phenomena at the nano-scale. One of the most important aspects of quantum computing is the quantum bit (Qubit), a unit of quantum information that exists in two states (horizontal and vertical polarization) at the same time, thanks to the superposition principle of quantum physics.



While quantum computing does not utilize a faster clock-speed than classical computing, it is much faster than traditional computing infrastructure for solving certain problems as quantum computers can handle exponentially larger data sets. Accordingly, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve certain problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factoring. Current classical computing technologies would take an inordinate amount of time to break-down prime factors to support cryptology and blockchain technology.



However, due to the limitations of quantum computing, and the evolution of HPC, the publisher sees the advent of hybrid systems that utilize both quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform. These next generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds - high-speed general-purpose computing combined with use case specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future.

Select Research Findings:

The global market for quantum computing hardware will exceed $7.1 billion by 2026

by 2026 Managed services in quantum computing will reach $206 million by 2026 with CAGR of 44.2%

by 2026 with CAGR of 44.2% Quantum computing based on superconducting (cooling) loops technology will reach $3.3B by 2026

by 2026 The AI-powered HPC market will reach $22B globally by 2026, driven largely by simulations, engineering and design solutions

globally by 2026, driven largely by simulations, engineering and design solutions There is a very long tail opportunity in HPC that will be realized through use of AI tools. HPCaaS will reach scale only through greater supercomputer accessibility

Bio-sciences is the fastest growing HPC sector followed by government, manufacturing, finance and energy

Key Topics Covered:

Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Market Analysis

4.0 Quantum Computing Drivers and Challenges

5.0 Quantum Computing Use Cases

6.0 Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

7.0 Company Analysis

8.0 Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix: Quantum Computing and Classical HPC

High Performance Computing Market by Component, Infrastructure, Services, Price Band, HPC Applications, Deployment Types, Industry Verticals, and Regions

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 High Performance Computing Market Dynamics

4 High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

5 High Performance Computing Company Analysis

6 High Performance Computing Market Use Cases

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

8 Appendix: Future of Computing



Companies Mentioned

1QB Information Technologies Inc.

Accenture

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Airbus Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Anyon Systems Inc.

Artiste-qb.net

Atom Computing

Atos Quantum

Atos SE

Avago Technologies

Baidu

Biogen Inc.

Black Brane Systems

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

BT Group

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Cray

CyOptics Inc.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Delft Circuits

DELL Technologies Inc.

Eagle Power Technologies Inc

EeroQ

Emcore Corporation

Enablence Technologies

Entanglement Partners

Everettian Technologies

EvolutionQ

Fathom Computing

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google Inc.

H-Bar Consultants

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Honeywell

Horizon Quantum Computing

IBM Corporation

ID Quantique

InfiniQuant

Inspur

Intel Corporation

IonQ

ISARA

KETS Quantum Security

Keysight Technologies

KPN

Lenovo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MagiQ Technologies Inc.

MDR Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microsurgeonbot, Inc. (MSB.ai)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nano-Meta Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Nordic Quantum Computing Group

Northrop Grumman

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

NVidia

Optalysys Ltd.

Oxford Quantum Circuits

Penguin Computing

Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

ProteinQure

PsiQuantum

Q&I

Q-Ctrl

Qasky

QbitLogic

QC Ware Corp.

Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

Qindom

Qnami

QSpice Labs

Qu & Co

Quandela

Quantika

Quantum Benchmark Inc.

Quantum Circuits Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Factory GmbH

Quantum Motion Technologies

QuantumCTek

QuantumX

Qubitekk

Qubitera LLC

Quintessence Labs

Qulab

Qunnect

QuNu Labs

QxBranch LLC

Rackspace Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rigetti Computing

River Lane Research

SeeQC

Silicon Quantum Computing

SK Telecom

Sparrow Quantum

Strangeworks

Tokyo Quantum Computing

Toshiba Corporation

TundraSystems Global Ltd.

Turing

Volkswagen AG

Xanadu

Zapata Computing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkk2hs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

