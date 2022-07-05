Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market: 40% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of well-established players that produce HEV conversion kits. HEV conversion kit manufacturers are continuously working on developing efficient, fully integrated conversion kits for customers. The prominent vendors are expected to focus on reducing the weight of conversion kits during the forecast period.

A123 Systems LLC, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, Stealth EV, and XL Hybrids Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the enforcement of regulations to propel the adoption of efficient conversion kits, development in emerging markets driving conversion kit adoption, and the development of grid-independent low-cost hybrid kits for light vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, issues pertaining to mile range and battery performance of converted hybrid vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

The commercial vehicles segment will have the largest share of the market. The enforcement of stricter regulations to reduce emissions from commercial vehicles is one of the key factor driving the growth of the segment. The growing awareness about hybrid technology in CVs will further drive the growth of the global HEV conversion kit market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

About 40% of the overall market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing purchasing power of consumers and the development of cost-effective hybrid solutions for price-sensitive customers are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market report covers the following areas:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market vendors

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.71% Market growth 2021-2025 40.06 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, Stealth EV, and XL Hybrids Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

