Hybrid Identity Protection Conference Expands to Europe, Reflecting Growth in Hybrid Identity Security

HIP Conf expansion highlights growing international demand for strategies and solutions to protect identities across cloud and on-premises systems.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, a leading provider of AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, today announced that the Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf), the world's premier conference for hybrid identity professionals, is expanding in 2026 to Europe. HIP Conf Europe will take place February 10, 2026, in Frankfurt, Germany.

"As organizations across Europe accelerate digital transformation and hybrid identity adoption, the need for secure, resilient identity infrastructures has never been greater," said Guido Grillenmeier, Semperis Principal Technologist, EMEA. "The expansion of HIP Conf to Europe represents our commitment to empowering global practitioners with the expertise, tools, and community they need to stay ahead of evolving identity threats."

HIP Conf Europe 26 will spotlight the most critical and emerging topics in identity security, including Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), securing machine identities, Identity Forensics and Incident Response (IFIR), implementing Zero Trust architectures, the role of AI, and more.

"I've watched too many organizations learn the hard way that waiting until your hybrid identity system is under attack is simply too late," said Simon Hodgkinson, former CISO bp. "Identity is the new cybersecurity perimeter and adversaries know it. Every day, we see targeted campaigns exploiting gaps between on-prem and cloud systems. HIP Conf Europe isn't just another event—it's a chance for leaders to get ahead of what's coming, and to learn from peers who have been in the trenches."

To register for HIP Conf Europe 26, visit: Event Overview - HIP Conf Europe

About the Hybrid Identity Protection Conference

Mobile workforces, cloud applications, and digitalization are changing every aspect of modern enterprises. With radical transformation comes new business risks. The Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever the industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community with the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today's digitally driven organizations. Learn more about HIP Conf Europe 26 via our social media feeds: X / LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' AI-powered technology protects more than 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors. As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference, HIP Podcast, and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid. Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world's biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.

