Hybrid Long-Distance Challenge + VPD Parking Showdown: OMODA&JAECOO Blows Minds at IBS 2026 with All-Round Outdoor SUV Power & Game-Changing Smart Tech

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern young global buyers prioritize reliable hybrid performance, all-terrain capability, pet-friendly practicality, long-range confidence, and easy smart parking. At the 2026 Chery International Business Summit (IBS), OMODA&JAECOO staged a high-impact mobility showcase tailored to today's outdoor-focused lifestyle. Both JAECOO 5 SHS-H and JAECOO 7 SHS-H passed the rigorous 625km 9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon real-road test, proving solid hybrid stability and all-scenario reliability. Meanwhile, the brand's cutting-edge VPD intelligent parking tech defeated a professional driver in a live on-site challenge, solving common urban parking pain points. A concise AiMOGA robotics display further highlighted the brand's expanding intelligent mobility ecosystem, resonating strongly with global young users and outdoor enthusiasts.

625km All-Scenario Marathon Passed: Two SHS-H Hybrid SUVs Prove True Road Strength

IBS 2026's biggest highlight was the non-stop 625km hybrid endurance marathon. Both flagship SUVs ran across real complex roads: heavy urban traffic, steep mountain roads, rough suburban paths and changing weather, with no special road privileges. The test fully simulated daily commutes, family road trips, outdoor camping and light off-road driving. Both models maintained stable power, efficient fuel economy and steady thermal performance throughout the journey. Global dealers and media witnessed the outstanding durability and dependable performance of OMODA&JAECOO's advanced SHS hybrid lineup.

JAECOO 5 SHS-H: Pet-Friendly Outdoor Hybrid SUV with Dual Riding Vibes

Built for young adventurers and pet-loving families, the JAECOO 5 SHS-H follows the practical "One Car, Two Vibes" concept. It combines strong hybrid power, large cargo space and a full pet-friendly cabin system, perfectly fitting daily city commutes and spontaneous outdoor weekend trips.

Equipped with the advanced SHS Super Hybrid System and a 1.5T high-efficiency hybrid engine with 44.5% top-tier thermal efficiency, it outputs 165kW total power, accelerates 0–100km/h in 7.9 seconds, and delivers a 980km ultra-long range. It eliminates range anxiety and cuts daily fuel costs. Supported by a 540° panoramic vision system, 450mm wading depth and reinforced independent suspension, it easily handles mountain roads, gravel tracks and complex water sections.

The roomy ultra-wide cabin and panoramic sunroof upgrade outdoor travel comfort. Folded rear seats deliver 1,214L large cargo space for camping gear, outdoor kits and pet supplies. Its rugged yet refined exterior suits both urban streets and wilderness scenarios perfectly.

The TÜV Rheinland-certified low-odor eco cabin creates a safe, fresh space for pets. Integrated pet cleaning areas, noise-reducing glass, practical camping lights, 75kg roof load and towing ports form a complete pet camping package, fully matching the booming global pet-friendly outdoor lifestyle.

JAECOO 7 SHS-H: Further & Elegant Vibes, Redefine Refined Off-Road Hybrid Benchmark

Ideal for modern elites who prefer both urban refinement and outdoor freedom, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H adopts the "Further Vibe, Elegant Vibe" dual design concept. It delivers plug-free hybrid driving, low fuel consumption and quiet premium comfort for year-round all-scenario mobility.

The "Further Vibe" ensures reliable long-distance performance. With 165kW peak power, 8.3-second 0–100km/h acceleration, 5.5L/100km fuel consumption and over 900km range, it removes all travel endurance worries. Fully equipped with a 540° transparent chassis view, eight airbags, 20 ADAS functions and optimized off-road angles, it delivers stable, safe performance on mountain highways and rough rural roads.

The "Elegant Vibe" ensures smooth, quiet premium commuting. Its soft modern aesthetic fits urban and outdoor scenes equally well. Below 60km/h, pure electric mode offers EV-like smoothness and low noise. The 8155 flagship chip and 14.8-inch smart screen support accurate voice control and multi-scene adaptation, ideal for daily commutes and weekend leisure outings.

VPD Global Live Test Wins Big: Outperforms 15-Year Experienced Driver

To solve global young drivers' parking anxiety, OMODA&JAECOO held an authoritative VPD real-scenario live test at IBS 2026. Nearly 100 overseas distributors, automotive media and lifestyle KOLs from the Middle East and Southeast Asia gathered to witness the intelligent parking showcase on site.

VPD features simple, powerful one-touch operation: "Come When Called, Leave When Waved". Users remotely summon the vehicle to drive over autonomously, avoiding pedestrians and obstacles. After alighting, one tap activates automatic parking. The vehicle searches for spaces, adjusts posture and parks perfectly in narrow mechanical bays and dead-end zones with zero human effort.

The highlight challenge pitted VPD against a 15-year professional driver in ultra-narrow, dead-end and complex angled parking spots. VPD performed more stably, with fewer steering adjustments and faster speed, clearly outperforming the human driver. The tech enables novice drivers to park like experts, ending parking anxiety for good.

* Safety Reminder: VPD is a dedicated driving-assist feature, designed exclusively for enclosed private parking facilities and prohibited on public roads. Drivers must continuously monitor surroundings and remain ready to take vehicle control at all times.

Light Tech Highlight: AiMOGA Robotics Empowers Smart Mobility Layout

On April 28, AiMOGA Robotics unveiled its full robot lineup at 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference in Wuhu, including humanoid, police and quadruped models. It secured 1,000 police robot orders and delivered 100 units, while launching talent partnerships, a new strategy and a leasing platform. Jointly developed with OMODA & JAECOO, AiMOGA gains strong tech and global channel support.

Strong Global Brand Strength & Rapid Worldwide Expansion

Supported by Chery Group, ranked 233rd in the 2026 Fortune Global 500 and China's top vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years, OMODA&JAECOO expands rapidly across 64 global markets with strong growth in Europe. Backed by leading SHS hybrid technology, the brand moves steadily toward a world-class hybrid mobility brand, partnering with global young users for smarter travel.

Wrap-Up

From 625km hybrid long-distance verification and two strong SHS-H SUVs to VPD's winning parking performance and futuristic AiMOGA robots, OMODA&JAECOO delivered an impressive display at IBS 2026. The brand unites efficient low-carbon travel, pet-friendly companionship and intelligent urban commuting, offering smarter, safer, more efficient mobility solutions for global young elites and outdoor lovers.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building"The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building"Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

In Malaysia, OMODA & JAECOO currently offers models including J5, J7, J7 PHEV, J8, C9 and C9PHEV, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA & JAECOO has 3 sister brands in Malaysia - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

SOURCE OMODA & JAECOO