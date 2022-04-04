Hybrid Mattress Market to Grow by USD 1.42 billion | Increase in Online Retailing to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in online retailing is driving the hybrid mattress market growth. Most vendors, such as Serta Simmons Bedding and Zinus, have their own websites. They also sell their products through online e-commerce sites such as Amazon.com Inc. and eBay Inc. These vendors provide information about their products, such as specifications and features, and offer various discounts on their online portal. In addition, online platforms enable consumers to compare various products and have access to feedback and product reviews by other consumers. Moreover, manufacturers and retailers have considerable market potential in developing countries due to the increasing number of internet users. All these factors support the growth of online retailing, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global hybrid mattress market during the forecast period.

The volatility in raw material prices is challenging the hybrid mattress market growth. For instance, the price of raw materials used to produce or refill memory foam in hybrid mattresses varies from USD 10 to USD 150 per cubic meter. Other materials that are used for making hybrid mattresses, such as latex, vary between USD 200 and USD 500 per cubic meter. These price ranges also vary between countries, depending on the presence of raw material suppliers, cost of logistics, and other surplus charges such as tax in respective countries. Some hybrid mattresses are made from natural fibers that are highly dependent on the geographic and environmental conditions of the country, which influences the price of hybrid mattresses. Thus, the volatility in raw material prices in various countries challenges the global hybrid mattress market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the hybrid mattress market report is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Offline stores include both vendor-owned retail outlets and other physical stores such as departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for hybrid mattresses in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Altitude Collection LLC



Bear Mattress LLC



Boyd Sleep



Brentwood Home LLC



Brooklyn Bedding



Casper Sleep Inc.



Diamond Mattress



Eclipse International



Englander Sleep Products



Kingsdown Inc.



Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.



Layla Sleep Inc.



Leesa Sleep LLC



MLILY USA



Restonic Mattress Corp.



Serta Simmons Bedding LLC



Tempur Sealy International Inc.



Therapedic International



Zinus Inc.



Zoma Sleep LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Blanket Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bedding Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hybrid Mattress Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altitude Collection LLC, Bear Mattress LLC, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., Diamond Mattress, Eclipse International, Englander Sleep Products, Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Layla Sleep Inc., Leesa Sleep LLC, MLILY USA, Restonic Mattress Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Therapedic International, Zinus Inc., and Zoma Sleep LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio