Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market to Surpass USD 268.99 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market Segments - by Type (Rigid Foam and Flexible Foam), by Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Fiber-reinforced Composites, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 152.61 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 268.99 million expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2031. Rising demand for non-hazardous and non-toxic products is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

PG Industries, Inc.

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Others

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market

On the basis of region, the global hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period due to the presence of major players and continuous investments to expand the business.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market with a prominent share in terms of market expansion due to rising demand for hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes from the regional architecture industry.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethane (HNIPU) has properties such as high chemical resistance, adhesion, high hydrolytic stability, and reduced permeability.

Hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes offer great properties compared to conventional polyurethanes.

Government imposes favorable rules and regulations to increase awareness regarding hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes. This is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes for reducing carbon footprint among consumers is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The rigid foam segment holds a great market share during the forecast period, as hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethane is used for insulation and construction.

segment holds a great market share during the forecast period, as hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethane is used for insulation and construction. The flexible foam segment is projected to expand rapidly due to the growing demand for footwear and furniture.

segment is projected to expand rapidly due to the growing demand for footwear and furniture. The paints & coatings segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for paints & coatings from various industries as Hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes offer chemical and heat resistance.

Read 178 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes Market Segments - by Type (Rigid Foam and Flexible Foam), by Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Fiber-reinforced Composites, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Fibre-reinforced

Composites

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

