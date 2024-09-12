Hybrid Solutions Revolutionize Trade Show Exhibits

Innovative Technology Extends the Impact of Trade Show Investments Beyond the Booth

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexposai, a leader in AI virtual technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest hybrid solutions designed to revolutionize the trade show experience. In an era where the lines between physical and digital interactions are increasingly blurred, Nexposai offers exhibitors a powerful tool to engage audiences both on the trade show floor and beyond.

Nexposai uses AI and augmented reality to showcase products virtually Nexposai showcases industrial equipment by leveraging AI and augmented reality

"Trade shows are evolving, and so must the tools we use to make an impact," said Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner of Nexposai. "Our clients are discovering new ways to extend the value of their trade show investments. With our hybrid solutions, they can capture attention at the booth and continue that engagement long after the event ends."

Introducing Nexposai's Hybrid Solution

Nexposai's new hybrid solution is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a seamless integration of 3D visualization and interactive AI-intelligence. This technology allows exhibitors to present an ultrarealistic virtual product demonstration that resonates with all attendees, whether they are at the event or participating remotely.

Key features include:

Integrated 3D Visualization: Attendees can explore life-size products with full 3D realism, viewing them from any angle as if they were right there in front of them—whether they are on-site or participating remotely.

Real-Time AI Interaction: Nexposai's AI-driven assistant provides instant, personalized product information, enhancing the attendee experience by answering product questions through natural conversation.

Accessible Experience The experience requires no special hardware or software—attendees can activate the experience from any smartphone simply by scanning a QR code.

Real-World Impact

Nexposai's hybrid solutions are already making waves in the industry, with clients reporting significant enhancements to their trade show engagements.

"One of our clients saw a surge of interest in their augmented reality display," Chaffey shared. "Our hyper-realistic models captured the attention of attendees, making their booth the talk of the show. It's the kind of experience that draws a crowd, and leaves everyone else to wonder what they're missing."

The impact of Nexposai's technology doesn't stop at the trade show. Exhibitors are finding that by incorporating QR codes into their giveaways, they can continue to engage with attendees long after the event ends. "One client handed out QR cards with their swag bags, and they were thrilled to see how these cards extended the trade show's reach into homes and offices, keeping their brand top of mind," Chaffey explained.

Additionally, Nexposai's hybrid solution is helping exhibitors streamline their logistics. "Some of our clients have been pleasantly surprised to find they can reduce the amount of machinery they bring to shows," Chaffey noted. "They still showcase their main products, but with our virtual tools, they no longer need to transport every peripheral item. As one client put it, 'I've got everything on a QR code in my pocket.'"

The flexibility of Nexposai's platform is also proving valuable in webinars and e-training. During a recent online event, one client used Nexposai to showcase equipment to attendees scattered across the country. "He asked everyone to scan the QR code on their screens, and suddenly, people in 20 different locations were all interacting with the same piece of equipment in real-time. It was a powerful demonstration of how our technology can bring people together, no matter where they are," Chaffey said.

Leading the Industry Forward

As trade shows continue to evolve, Nexposai remains committed to driving innovation in the industry. "We're constantly looking for new ways to help our clients stand out and maximize their trade show investments," Chaffey concluded. "Our hybrid solutions are just the beginning. We're excited to see where this technology will take us next."

About Nexposai

Nexposai is a cutting-edge technology that leverages 3D visualization and AI-intelligence to bridge the digital-human divide, helping companies create more impactful and memorable interactions.

