Hybrid Tech Announces Lab Planning & Processing Division for Cannabis and Hemp

Dr. MacKay is highly respected in the cannabis space as an expert in extraction and purification techniques. He is looking forward to continuing his work innovating in cannabis – "I am incredibly proud to be leading this effort with such an outstanding team. We fundamentally believe that ethnobotany and pharmacognosy (the study of drugs derived from natural sources) benefit from implementing good manufacturing practices throughout the extraction of "botanical drug substances i " from plants. I am excited to aid in developing technology and processes that will accelerate providing the highest quality products to those whom most need it."

The new division is composed of PhD chemists as well as engineers from every discipline, including chemical, mechanical, structural, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. This multi-disciplinary professional team enables Hybrid Tech to provide a holistic approach to complex systems. "Combined with years of extensive industry experience, we are now able to offer truly turnkey solutions for the cannabis and hemp space. Whether you're in the process of applying for a license or you're an experienced processor, we can get your project off the ground and help solve your most complex problems," said Dan Gustafik, Founder and President of Hybrid Tech.

About Hybrid Tech:

Hybrid Tech offers innovative and cutting-edge solutions from process train design to extraction theory and equipment selection, as well as architecture, engineering, and construction management for any type of cannabis or hemp related project. They have completed over 170 cannabis and hemp facilities and delivered over 2 million square feet of processing space throughout the U.S. and are well-versed in designing and building to cGMP standards.



Services Offered:

GAP assessments on process optimization, product formulation, and more

Facility design or improvement projects, including site and building feasibility assessments, building codes

Process train design and optimization for cannabis or hemp extraction

Ethanol extraction theory, methodology, optimization, implementation

Winterization and solvent recovery, decarboxylation theory, methodology, optimization, and implementation

SFE, SFC purification, methodology, optimization, and implementation

Equipment selection, verification, acquisition, startup assistance, commissioning, and training

Process piping design, acquisition, and manufacturing

Controls system design and automation

cGMP, EUGMP, ISO, GMP Quality by Design (QbD) process, GMP risk assessments, GMP Certification

On-site startup assistance, full staff training, and system startup verification

https://www.fda.gov/files/drugs/published/Botanical-Drug-Development--Guidance-for-Industry.pdf

