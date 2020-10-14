Hybrid Telehealth Pilot Takes Off in Hudson County

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthcare transformation is underway, and HealCo is at the forefront of the revolution. The New Jersey-based start-up began exploring the idea of combined brick-and-mortar office visits and virtual health to bring down cost and time associated with specialist referrals.

At the peak of COVID-19, telehealth visits skyrocketed to accommodate providers and patients heeding stay-at-home orders. As the national health emergency has gradually improved, HealCo's hybrid telemedicine solution has gained momentum.

What is hybrid telemedicine? Telemedicine admittedly still has its limitations. Vitals, ancillaries, and general imaging can not take place over a Zoom call. Virtual visits can also leave a patient with the perception of low-quality care due to lack of physical touch.

Physical office visits also have their flaws. The average time a patient spends in a waiting room in a specialist's office is 87 minutes. With COVID-19, patients are understandably apprehensive traveling to new medical office spaces, interfacing with new staff, and consulting with a new physician.

Health System Without Walls bridges the gap between traditional office visits and telemedicine by having the patient's primary care provider host a telemedical visit with a specialist in their own physical office space.

"Health System Without Walls breaks down a barrier in care that I see on a daily basis. My patient was able to visit with a specialist virtually, from the comfort of my office, surrounded by staff he was familiar with. Through HealCo's technology, he received the care he needed without having to travel or sit in a waiting room. As his provider, it was rewarding to take part in his positive, expedited healthcare experience," says Dr. Ahab Gabriel, internal medicine specialist in East Brunswick and HSWOW Host Provider.

Providers interested in becoming a Virtual Host or Virtual Guest Provider with HealCo need a basic understanding of how telemedicine works, a laptop or tablet with high-quality video and audio functionality, and high-speed wi-fi connectivity. That's it.

"The healthcare disparities we see in New Jersey, like many areas around the country, have been a byproduct of greed-mongering strategies by local hospital systems that have prioritized profit margins over patients," say Dr. Amer Syed, Chairman of HealCo's New Jersey HSWOW Board. Minimize costs, maximize efficiency, and improve care delivery through HealCo's Health System Without Walls.

Contact HealCo or book time to chat with an HSWOW team member to find out more.

[email protected]

