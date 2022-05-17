Hybrid Vehicle Market size to increase by USD 722.82 Mn | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Segmentation Highlights

Hybrid Vehicle Market Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Passenger cars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Light commercial vehicles - size and forecast 2021-2026

Heavy commercial vehicles - size and forecast 2021-2026

The passenger cars segment accounts for a majority of the share in the global hybrid vehicle market. This can be attributed to the dominance of passenger cars in the automotive industry. Also, the other major factor driving the growth of the segment is the implementation of stringent emission and fuel economy norms and government incentives which is encouraging the purchase and adoption of hybrid vehicles.

Hybrid Vehicle Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will be leading the growth of the hybrid vehicles market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The rising disposable incomes and an increase in the number of affluent younger millennials are creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the rising concerns over climate change coupled with increasing environmental consciousness among consumers are creating a huge market for hybrid vehicles in the region.

Vendor Landscape

The global hybrid vehicles market is concentrated. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer preference pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. Vendors are competing based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault sas

Stellantis NV

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corp.

Key Growth Driver

The market growth is driven by the presence of stringent regulations on emissions. The increasing concerns over environmental pollution have forced governments across the world to introduce stricter regulations on emissions. Governments in the Gulf region, especially in Israel, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have launched the electric and hybrid modes of transport. For instance, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced that it had converted half of the emirate's cabs to hybrid vehicles by 2021. Similarly, the US Department of Transportation has set the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for vehicles. Many such stringent emission norms across the world are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global hybrid vehicles market during the forecast period.

Hybrid Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 722.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 25.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

10.4 Ford Motor Co.

10.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

10.6 Hyundai Motor Co.

10.7 Mercedes Benz Group AG

10.8 Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

10.9 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

10.10 Toyota Motor Corp.

10.11 Volkswagen AG

10.12 Volvo Car Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

