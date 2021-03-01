Hybrid Work Environments Make for Best Practices in Workplace Wellness

MIDLAND, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies around the world to strike a balance between continuing business operations and keeping employees safe. Health Enhancement Systems (HES), a workplace wellness campaign industry leader since 1994, is well-suited to help companies make this transition.

HES has curated over a dozen workplace wellness campaigns tailored to the needs of different workplaces and workers. These programs operate most effectively when implemented in a hybrid work environment.

HES workplace wellness campaigns are perfectly positioned for implementation in both the workplace and remote setting. When designing workplace wellness campaigns, HES understands that every employee's work-from-home setup is different, and that each person has a diverse array of workplace technology and resources at their disposal. HES designs their campaigns to include both desktop and mobile options that operate seamlessly and include the same features and benefits, allowing employees to take advantage of the program wherever they are.

HES further understands that teamwork is essential to cultivate and foster, especially when it is difficult for colleagues to see each other in person due to a hybrid work environment. Each campaign includes a Team feature to foster teamwork and enhance camaraderie. While participating as a Team member is optional, those who take advantage of the feature generally experience a 12% higher success rate than those who go it alone.

Employees who have participated in HES campaigns report high levels of satisfaction and increased levels of self-confidence, self-improvement, and contentment with their workplace. "The tips were very timely during this COVID-19 work from home isolation," said Patricia Scherer, who participated in the HES Work of Art campaign, which placed particular emphasis on mindfulness, optimism, gratitude, and connection. "They inspired me to work on personal goals and helped me feel connected with my colleagues."

Other participants expressed feelings of immense happiness created by taking part in these programs. Jorge Vidal, another Work of Art participant, stated, "Work of Art really came at the perfect time to help us navigate through these challenging times we're living. The very interactive, creative, and healthy activities, and most of all, the great support, positivity, and camaraderie of all participants, staff, and colleagues were quite uplifting and resulted in us all learning a lot from each other, making new friends, and really getting the feeling that we are all part of a great family."

HES recognizes that the most difficult part of trying anything new is taking the leap of faith to get started, which can be more comfortable and less intimidating with the help of a friend or colleague. All campaigns include a buddy feature that allows individuals to invite friends to join them on their workplace wellness journey. Participants that attempt an HES campaign with one or more friends are 23% more successful than those without buddies in the campaign.

To keep participants motivated and provide them with support and motivation, all HES campaigns feature an interactive, moderated message board for employees to receive and give support, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the campaign. Each message board's moderator drives the conversation, emphasizing tips to ensure participants feel connected and helping enhance emotional and social health.

HES also keeps participants motivated by implementing free household member participation through 2021, allowing family members to take part in the campaigns at no additional cost to the company. With employees physically separated from their coworkers, family members can provide support and accountability - an invaluable resource.

HES campaigns serve as a welcome distraction from the pandemic, giving employees a much-needed sense of normalcy and serving as a reminder that life must go on.

"Though we have been helping employees across the country feel challenged, motivated, and stimulated for over 25 years, the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 makes our campaigns more necessary than ever," said Dean Witherspoon, CEO and Founder of HES. "HES campaigns bring a level of consistency to an uncertain work world, connecting employees to their colleagues, empowering them to confidently seek out every opportunity. The hybrid workplace model makes these campaigns more achievable and effective."

About HES

Health Enhancement Systems created the market for workplace wellness campaigns in 1994. The company serves some of the largest corporations, health plans, universities, health systems, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 500+ implementations each year, directly and through industry-leading partners.

Media Contact:

Ledora Brown

813-352-1612 (Direct)

[email protected]

www.Newswire.com

SOURCE Health Enhancement Systems