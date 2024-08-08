Hybrid Work Isn't a Compromise, It's Good Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid work has been shown to benefit workers—from better work-life balance to higher job satisfaction and more. Still, many employees expected to make the trek into the office—even on a partial basis—may put up a fight.

A new report from The Conference Board identifies ways that businesses can not only reduce employee resistance to a hybrid model but maximize its value to the business. Findings are drawn from interviews with 15 large companies and from the results of the most recent Reimagined Workplace survey of over 200 HR leaders.

"Attitudes toward going into the office underwent a fundamental shift because of the flexibility that the pandemic necessitated," said Matt Rosenbaum, Principal Researcher, Human Capital, The Conference Board. "Leaders should aim for 'presence with purpose,' ensuring workers are in the best environment to support their needs, with individual-focused tasks often better suited for remote work and collaborative efforts thriving in person."

The report also underscores the importance of investing in metrics to optimize hybrid work models. Indeed, it argues companies should determine the outcomes they want to achieve, measure how their work model affects those outcomes, and adjust accordingly.

"Will models be evidence based and targeted to achieve specific outcomes, or will they be based on instinct and belief? With the latter, businesses run the risk of wasting time, money, and opportunity, as well as alienating staff, rather than systematically pursuing their desired goals," said Robin Erickson, PhD, Vice President, Human Capital, The Conference Board.

Key findings include:

The why: Hybrid work improves a range of organizational outcomes compared to working on-site full-time.

HR leaders say hybrid work improves organizational outcomes in areas such as work-life balance (87% say it has had a positive effect), job satisfaction (84%), and retention (79%).

More than 60% of workers surveyed say hybrid work has improved their productivity and 51% of HR leaders cite increased productivity as a benefit.

65% of workers say that, beyond salary, flexibility is most important to them.

The how: Focus on six key practices to help with the change management of revising a work model.

Communicate clearly: Explain the rationale behind hybrid work to build trust and transparency.

Allow adjustment time: Give employees ample time to adapt to new on-site expectations.

Engage stakeholders early: Involve key influencers to advocate for the change.

Set clear expectations: Define specific policies regarding on-site days and core hours.

Provide tailored training: Equip leaders and employees with skills for effective hybrid work.

Monitor and evaluate: Continuously assess the adoption and effectiveness of the hybrid model.

"We are in a new world of work; there's no going back to normal," said Erka Amursi, Principal Researcher, Human Capital, The Conference Board. "Communicating change to employees with clarity, trust, and transparency will help smooth the transition into a new work model."

Sizing up success: Evaluate metrics to make the most of hybrid work.

Determine what work is better done remotely or in person and align the work to the environment that enables it best.

Evaluate whether the current approach is serving strategic goals.

Consistent evidence gathering and assessment will optimize hybrid work for both an organization's current context and future needs.

Businesses should check the validity of their metrics over time and adopt new metrics if needed.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

SOURCE The Conference Board