HybridChart and Mingle Health Partner to Enhance Value Based Care for Healthcare

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HybridChart, the leading mobile rounding workflow solution for doctors, and Mingle Health, a premier provider of healthcare analytics, announced today a formal partnership to improve Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) performance for healthcare providers.

This partnership enables healthcare providers to capture real-time data at the patient bedside by way of HybridChart's mobile charge capture and workflow software, and passing that information on to Mingle Health, who can then report on this data through practice-owned Content Management Systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company like Mingle Health who shares our passion for modernizing healthcare," said HybridChart founder and CEO, Dr. Gregory Sanders. "The HybridChart rounding software collects critical data at the point of care. We will now be able to pass on that data to Mingle Health to improve MIPS performance and help our clients maintain compliance."

While HybridChart is used by thousands of rounding specialty practitioners across the U.S. who rely on the software to increase efficiencies, manage charge capture and discharge planning, Mingle Health is focused on improving the end-delivery of the value-based healthcare ecosystem by simplifying data collection and reporting.

"We are delighted to partner with HybridChart to bring MIPS and APM Performance Pathway reporting metrics to Medicare," said Mingle Health founder and CEO, Dr. Dan Mingle. "HybridChart is an effective point-of-care system and will work well with Mingle Health's mastery of Medicare rules and measurement specifications."

This strategic partnership between HybridChart and Mingle Health signifies a significant step forward in revolutionizing point-of-care data capture and driving better patient care. By combining HybridChart's best-in-class charge capture technology with Mingle Health's robust data reporting expertise, these companies are empowering healthcare providers to optimize their workflows while delivering exceptional patient care.

