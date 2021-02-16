HybridChart Continues to Expand by Adding New Partners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HybridChart , the popular mobile workflow solutions company used by medical Practitioners nationwide, announced today the onboarding of two new strategic partners in its continued efforts to modernize healthcare by offering end-to-end digital integrations.

Certified medical collections agency, MedRecovery Solutions, and Open Practice Solutions, a leader in medical billing software, represent the latest companies to join HybridChart's impressive network of strategic partners who share a vision for digital transformation across healthcare.

These partnerships highlight HybridChart's continued effort in offering a suite of integrated products and services for a comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution, focusing on ease and flow of information. HybridChart's unique approach creates a unified solutions "stack" that seamlessly integrates with any medical practice, billing company or hospital network.

"It's not that there aren't the proper tools available to enhance efficiencies for doctors," says HybridChart CEO, Dr. Gregory Sanders. "It's that they are disjointed and operate independently. We are leading the modernization of healthcare by integrating products and connecting companies for a more streamlined process where gained efficiencies result in time savings, increased revenues and a return of focus back to the patient."

Barbara Dunn, CEO of MedRecovery Solutions shares, "This is the first time that we've partnered with a true connected solution. HybridChart is aiming to create a better overall service and our customers are already benefiting from this streamlined process with fewer rejected claims and higher collections."

Rylan Arnold, President of Open Practice Solutions, adds, "We're very excited to partner with HybridChart, a company that shares our vision for creating modernized efficiencies with a fully integrated healthcare revenue cycle, combined with a passion for customer service and satisfaction."

HybridChart has been a physician favorite for some time, offering a best-in-class workflow solution for Practitioners, now in its fourth-generation platform called EVOLVE. HybridChart's digital RCM solution integrates medical practices, billing companies and hospital networks through real-time, cloud-based connections to increase efficiencies and productivity.

About

HybridChart connects healthcare teams, increases efficiency, and improves patient outcomes. HybridChart EVOLVE, the fourth version of this cloud-based software, adapts to unique workflows and enhances profitability. Medical practitioners of all sizes are benefiting from HybridChart EVOLVE's 5 core features: Census Management, Charge Capture, Secure Messaging, Discharge Planning, and Data Analytics.

