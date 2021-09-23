HybridChart Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Workflow Efficiency Solution to Rounding Physicians

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HybridChart, a leading solutions provider for charge capture and workflow management, announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. joining the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, the EVOLVE product by HybridChart is a newly integrated application now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers.

Using EVOLVE, physicians rounding at hospitals or other facilities can now easily capture charges at the point of care, coordinate discharges, and communicate securely with all members of the practice without disruption to their workflow, bringing the focus back to patient care.

"HybridChart's intuitive workflow and user-experience improves efficiency and profitability for practices of all specialties," said Gregory Sanders, MD, Founder and CEO, HybridChart. "Connected to athenahealth's robust solution, HybridChart extends into the inpatient realm, leading healthcare into the future of smart interoperability."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, HybridChart joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

The EVOLVE product is now available for immediate download and implementation. To learn more about HybridChart's new integrated application, please visit HybridChart's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About HybridChart

HybridChart, a leading provider of medical technology, connects healthcare teams, increases efficiency, and improves patient outcomes. HybridChart EVOLVE, the fourth version of this software, adapts to unique workflows and enhances profitability. Used by providers from diverse specialties, practices of all sizes across the United States benefit from EVOLVE's 5 core features: Charge Capture, Census Management, Secure Messaging, Discharge Planning, and Data Analytics.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

