Hybridge Implants & Smile Restoration Expands Into Buffalo Niagara Region

Join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybridge Implants & Smile Restoration, a leader in innovative dental implant solutions and experts in Full-Arch dentistry, will host the grand opening of their newest office location on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 31 Hopkins Road in Williamsville. The opening of this Buffalo office is the first step in the company's Western NY expansion, with the goal of transforming lives by creating even more lasting smiles across the Buffalo region.

The event will host elected officials and is open to the public. Attendees can expect a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where the Hybridge doctors will officially open the new office and open their doors to the community. There will be guided tours of the new office from CEO and Founder of Hybridge, Dr. Frank LaMar, where he will showcase the new site for transformative dental care in Buffalo.

Guests will tour the state-of-the-art facility with Dr. LaMar and the Clinical Director of Buffalo Hybridge, Dr. David Westmeyer. There will also be time for interviews with Hybridge experts and staff discussing the importance of oral health and the impact of the new location on the community. Finally, behind-the-scenes footage will offer attendees an inside look into the site's development process and introduce the latest Full Arch implant technologies used by Hybridge.

"I'm thrilled to bring Hybridge's innovative dental implant technology to the Buffalo community. Our goal is to provide the most affordable, effective and long-lasting solutions for those suffering from complex and chronic dental issues. By offering these advanced treatments, we're empowering patients to regain their smiles and improve their quality of life." Dr. Frank LaMar, Founder & CEO

Attendees will leave the event both inspired by Hybridge's mission and informed of the dental implant options they are offering to the Buffalo community.

Hybridge's innovative dental solutions have had a positive impact on clients nationwide, and the opening of their Buffalo office serves as the beginning of a new era of dentistry in Buffalo.

We invite you to share in an experience that is sure to resonate with the community, inspire residents to prioritize oral health, and demonstrate the transformative power of a healthy, happy smile.

About Hybridge Implants & Smile Restoration: Hybridge Dental Implant Center of Rochester has been a leader in implant technology for over 20 years, providing lasting solutions for missing or damaged teeth due to disease, accidents, or ill-fitting dentures. Led by Drs. Frank and James LaMar, our expert team specializes in advanced implant options, including the patented Hybridge Express Digital XD. This revolutionary method offers full-arch restorations in weeks rather than months, reducing both cost and treatment time. Established in 2005, our exclusive Hybridge Laboratory is the only lab in the nation focused solely on full-arch implant restorations, ensuring high-quality, efficient results.

With plans for expansion, our Buffalo location will be the second flagship center, with more to come.

Event invitation

On behalf of Dr. Frank LaMar and Hybridge Implants and Smile Restoration, we invite you to join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and media event at our new Buffalo location. This event represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier healthcare services to our community, and we would be honored to have you with us and to join Dr LaMar in cutting the ribbon for this special occasion.

Event Details: A Healthier Smile for Buffalo: Transforming Lives, One Smile at a Time.

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Arrival Time: 9:45 a.m.

Location: Hybridge Implants and Smile Restoration's new location - 31 Hopkins Rd, Buffalo, NY

After the ceremony, we will host tours of the new site, where you can explore our state-of-the-art equipment and the enhanced services we'll be offering to the Buffalo community.

Please let us know your availability at your earliest convenience. I'll send along more information and an official invitation once your response has been received.

SOURCE Hybridge Dental Implant