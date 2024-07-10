HOUSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCO1 Announces the CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer, a new turnkey small commercial scale syngas production unit based on its ground-breaking CUBE™ CO 2 Reforming (CCR) Technology, designed for advanced CO 2 Utilization in the production of Hydrogen and CO Syngas.

At the recent Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference (APGH) held in Kuching, Sarawak (Malaysia), HYCO1 and in-country partner PJ Energy Services unveiled HYCO1's newest commercial product, the CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer. This is the first in a series of scalable commercial CO 2 reformers based on HYCO1's ground-breaking CUBE™ Technology (Carbon Utilization. Best Efficiency.).

HYCO1 Announces CUBE™ 2500 Small-Scale CO2 Reformer for Entry-Level, Low-Cost CO2 Utilization Applications Post this

With this announcement, HYCO1 enables CO 2 emitting companies to take their first step into decarbonization with a small commercial CO 2 reformer that is affordable, easy to use, and can be installed anywhere there is CO 2 and natural gas or biogas. The CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer not only offers customers a good payback but also makes it much easier to successfully demonstrate the HYCO1 process onsite before stepping up to larger capital investments to further utilize their CO 2 .

HYCO1's CUBE™ Technology is the only process technology that cost-effectively converts CO 2 at >95% in a single reactor pass. The CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer produces low-cost, low-carbon intensity (CI), high-grade syngas (H 2 & CO) at commercial scale.

The CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer is the smallest unit in HYCO1's line-up and is built to process 2,500 tons per year (TPY) of CO 2 along with a corresponding amount of natural gas or biogas in Dry Reforming mode (DMR), all inside a compact package of two 40-foot ISO Container Modules. Larger HYCO1 CUBE™CO 2 reformers are designed and built to meet any production need including world scale of 1,000 tons per day (TPD) or larger of CO 2 feedgas.

HYCO1 partnered with PJ Energy Services in Malaysia to bring HYCO1 CUBE™ Technology to Southeast Asia. PJ Energy Services' (PJES) Group Managing Director, Jamel Salleh had this to say about the market opportunity:

"We see a clear and immediate need for HYCO1's disruptive CO 2 utilization technology in Southeast Asia for both large industrial CO 2 emitters and large producers of natural gas. It is widely known that most of the natural gas reserves in this region have high CO 2 content which needs to be removed and utilized for these producers to continue to monetize their natural gas reserves. We believe HYCO1's CO 2 utilization technology is the frontrunner when it comes to large scale Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) and is ideally suited to complement Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and providing emitters a commercially attractive pathway for pursuing carbon abatement. We are excited to see our clients take this major step toward meeting their decarbonization commitments and save money at the same time."

HYCO1 is excited about the launch of its first turn-key reactor solution, as it marks a huge milestone toward creating high-value, sustainable products from industrial CO 2 emissions. Low-cost, low carbon score H 2 and syngas produced by the HYCO1 CUBE™ process is aimed at producing high-demand products such as Methanol, Ammonia, Jet Fuel, Synthetic Lubricants and H 2 at disruptive economics as compared to other CO 2 utilization competitors and today's high CO 2 footprint gray equivalents.

Kurt Dieker the HYCO1 Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer notes:

"The CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer is a great size for large industrial gas users not only to start their decarbonization process, but also to augment their current syngas production and gain "hands-on" understanding of CUBE™ Technology."

Dieker further comments, "The CUBE™ 2500 CO 2 Reformer makes syngas more efficiently than anything else on the planet. It is a perfect solution for any industrial customer who is long on CO 2 and short on CO and/or H 2 . HYCO1's patent-pending technology allows for nearly any H 2 to CO ratio configuration with on-the-fly adjustments to match virtually any need - all in one reactor."

The CUBE™ 2500 Reformer is available now. Learn more at https://www.hyco1.com/ccr

About HYCO1

HYCO1 is the only carbon utilization company that cost-effectively captures industrial CO 2 emissions from the source and turns it into high-value, sustainable products without the need for government incentives.

HYCO1 CUBE™ Technology (Carbon Utilization, Best Efficiency) converts and utilizes CO 2 in a single reactor pass resulting in low-cost, low-CI, high-grade syngas (H 2 and CO) at commercial scale. These major milestones have never been achieved before now. HYCO1 provides a new way for industrial companies to repurpose their CO 2 emissions from being a costly burden into a profitable green opportunity. For more information, please visit www.hyco1.com.

Press Contact: Tim Lozano, Director of Marketing at HYCO1, Inc. [email protected]

Commercial Contact: Jae Brimhall, Director of Business Development at HYCO1, Inc., [email protected]

About PJ Energy Services (PJES) Group

PJES is a provider of specialized engineering services to the Oil & Gas and Power sectors. Building on its over two decades of delivering engineering and project development excellence to clients in Southeast Asia (SEA), PJES has teamed up with HYCO1 Inc., as exclusive in country development partner, to pursue decarbonization projects.

Commercial Contact: Jamel Salleh, Group Managing Director at PJES Group

[email protected]

Technical Contact: Rizal AG, Director, Projects & New Ventures at PJES Group

[email protected]

SOURCE HYCO1