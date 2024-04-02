HYCO1 Announces the Addition of Three New Vice Presidents: Sairam Valluri, Vice President of Engineering; Ryan Hennes, Vice President of Projects; and Curtis Carmack; Vice President of Strategic Development and General Counsel.

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCO1 is excited to announce three highly talented additions to its management team. Greg Carr, CEO and Co-Founder enthusiastically commented:

"Our CUBE™ Technology has SOLVED CO 2 utilization. People are finding out that our technology is real and now. To keep scaling our business and developing new commercial projects, I am pleased to announce that HYCO1 recently hired the following incredibly bright and talented individuals:"

Sairam Valluri, PhD, MBA: Vice President Engineering

Sairam has more than 25 years of experience in industrial gases, chemicals, petrochemicals, and refining serving in senior process engineering positions with companies such as Buckman Chemical, Linde, LyondellBasell, and Dow Chemical. He will serve as HYCO1's Vice President, Engineering. When asked about why he joined HYCO1, Sairam said:

"I am most excited about how HYCO1 technology can help the world achieve net-zero emissions by utilizing CO 2 as a low-cost feedstock to produce green chemicals and fuels. We need to use CO 2 - not just bury it in the ground!" He continued:

" HYCO1 CUBETM Technology is a gamechanger and a key driver toward realizing a circular carbon economy."

Sairam earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Andhra University, India; a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University; and an MBA from the University of Houston. He comes to HYCO1 with extensive process plant experience and expertise.

Ryan Hennes: Vice President, Projects

Ryan most recently worked for ICM, Inc. (the world's largest ethanol technology company) for the past 18 years. He was responsible for managing greenfield ethanol projects, retrofitting existing ethanol facilities, and leading the international project development team. He was responsible for leading the implementation of innovative, "first-of kind" processes. Ryan will serve as HYCO1's Vice President, Projects and will lead projects from their initial design through construction and into commercial operations. Ryan is a graduate from Kansas State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and has immense project execution experience. Upon joining HYCO1 Ryan said:

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead large-scale commercial projects that leverage HYCO1's disruptive technology, a technology that creates never-before-seen efficiencies to produce high value products based on CO 2 utilization. Every project we build will have a positive and substantial impact on reducing CO 2 emissions in the environment."

Curtis Carmack: Vice President, Strategic Development and General Counsel

Curtis is a deal veteran with more than 35 years of experience with Wall Street law firms at companies such as BlackRock, Lehman Brothers, Bridgehead Partners, Cache Solar, Kolob Arch Capital; and most recently with the law firm of Dorsey & Whitney. When asked what attracted him to HYCO1, he said:

"There are many green tech companies vying for attention, but HYCO1 is unique in attacking one of our world's biggest problems: CO 2 emissions. We turn CO 2 into a huge asset by using it to produce valuable products that the world needs and uses every day."

Curtis added: "Executing on HYCO1's potential takes a team with the ability to turn this vision into reality and I could not be more excited to be a part of that team. Together, we are changing the world."

Curtis studied at Brigham Young University and received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics, Master's Degree in Biochemistry, and Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Utah. He joins HYCO1 with extensive deal negotiation, project, and transaction experience in the renewable energy and renewable fuels sectors.

Summing things up, Greg Carr said:

"We are creating a Dream Team in Houston to show the world that we have SOLVED CO 2 . I am super excited to have Sairam, Ryan, and Curtis on the HYCO1 team."

About HYCO1

HYCO1, Inc. is a leading CO 2 utilization company that seeks out and uses CO 2 as a feedstock to produce high-value, sustainable products. Pioneering a new era for planet positive solutions through carbon negative innovation, HYCO1 CUBE™ Technology brings immediate, actionable CO 2 utilization solutions to high CO 2 emitting companies as well as providing attractive investment opportunities for investors. HYCO1 CUBE™ Reforming operates emissions-free at any-scale, producing valuable chemical and fuel products at competitive costs to today's gray products. By decarbonizing one industrial plant at a time HYCO1 plans to reduce, reuse, and recycle carbon emissions in a way that reverses the effects of climate change and provides powerful cost-effective solutions to meet the world's decarbonization goals. For more information, please visit www.hyco1.com.

