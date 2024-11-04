HYCO1 Announces the First Commercial Operation of its Breakthrough CO2 Conversion Technology, Achieving TRL-9 Status

NEW FRANKEN, Wis., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCO1, Inc. announces it has achieved a key milestone in commercializing its breakthrough CO 2 conversion technology, already surpassing 1,500 hours of continuous steady-state operation in its first commercial CUBE™ Syngas system (CUBE™ stands for Carbon Utilization. Best Efficiency). The revolutionary HYCO1 catalyst technology installed in collaboration with Agra Energy at its New Franken, WI biofuels plant, integrates directly into the front-end of a dairy waste-to-SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) project, marking a major advancement toward commercializing lower-cost, higher efficiency carbon utilization solutions.

Catalyst Technology in Action

This success with Agra Energy demonstrates the disruptive potential of our technology Post this

HYCO1's CUBE™ catalyst was deployed as a significant upgrade to a more conventional catalyst in the Steam Methane Reformer (SMR) section of Agra's plant. HYCO1's catalyst is uniquely capable of equally converting both methane and CO 2 in the biogas to high-quality syngas, making it one of the lowest cost CO 2 conversion technologies in the world. The HYCO1 catalyst was installed as a direct drop-in solution with no changes required to be made to the reformer. Since its August 2024 installation, the HYCO1 catalyst has exceeded performance expectations, converting over 96% of the methane and CO 2 in the feed biogas to chemical-grade hydrogen and carbon monoxide, all in a single pass. The reaction efficiency optimizes the use of Agra Energy's biogas blend, typically 40% CO₂ and 60% methane. Biogas at Agra is produced from dairy manure digestors, then converted by the HYCO1 reforming process to deliver high-purity syngas used to manufacture Fischer-Tropsch (FT) liquid fuels such as SAF and renewable diesel.

The Agra Energy project is set to exceed carbon reduction standards, achieving negative carbon intensity. HYCO1's process technology equally converts methane and CO₂, ensuring the project's fuel products meet and surpass the 50% carbon reduction threshold mandated by sustainability regulations.

Scaling Innovation and Achieving TRL-9

The New Franken installation has elevated HYCO1's core technology to Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL-9), having achieved full operational maturity. The catalyst installation marks a substantial, proven scale-up, which is 90 times larger than HYCO1's Houston-based demonstration facility, providing critical validation for future technology licensing and commercial expansion.

"We've long known our catalyst offers unprecedented CO₂ utilization efficiency," said Kurt Dieker, Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder of HYCO1. "This success with Agra Energy demonstrates the disruptive potential of our technology and opens new doors for broader licensing opportunities. At scale, our catalyst is surpassing even our own high expectations."

The enhanced performance will also increase the facility's production capacity by more than 20% by leveraging both methane and CO₂ feedstocks as carbon sources for producing carbon monoxide rich syngas.

Customer and Partner Insights

Tony Long, Chief Technology Officer at Agra Energy, highlighted the value of HYCO1's non-coking and non-sintering CO 2 conversion catalyst: "The ability to maintain syngas production despite variability in biogas feedstock has been invaluable. Additionally, the increase in syngas production through efficient CO 2 conversion allows us to monetize all of the biogenic carbon in the biogas streams not just the methane. HYCO1's solution not only eliminates downtime issues seen with traditional catalysts but also transforms waste streams into valuable products at scale."

Given the exceptional performance of the catalyst, Greg Carr, CEO and Co-Founder of HYCO1, announced that the company has entered into a technology collaboration agreement with Agra Energy. "The commercial collaboration with Agra Energy allows HYCO1 to help meet market demand for low-cost, small-scale, distributed biogas solutions and deliver a meaningful decarbonization pathway that is both profitable and sustainable," Carr stated.

Looking Ahead

Both companies are now collaboratively offering licensing opportunities which replicate the plant success in New Franken, WI. New technology licensing opportunities are especially attractive for owners and operators who have stranded biogas and landfill gas. In addition, HYCO1 is now offering its drop-in catalyst solution to other conventional SMR owners and operators around the world for realizing energy savings and syngas quality improvement benefits.

About HYCO1

HYCO1 is a pioneer in cost-effective carbon utilization technologies that convert CO₂ emissions into sustainable, high-value products without relying on government incentives. The company's CUBE™ Technology transforms CO₂ and methane into low-cost, low-carbon-intensity syngas at commercial scale, providing industries with profitable pathways to repurpose emissions. HYCO1 is the only company in the world able to disruptively reform CO 2 with methane, typically at one-fourth the cost of competitive alternatives.

For more information, visit www.hyco1.com.

Press Contact:

Tim Lozano, Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Commercial Contact:

Jae Brimhall, Director of Business Development

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HYCO1