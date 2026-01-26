HYCO1 Announces Three U.S. Patents Powering the Most Advanced Syngas Production Platform through CO₂ Utilization

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCO1 today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued three patents that strengthen the company's leadership in syngas technology and carbon utilization. With these grants, HYCO1's CUBE™ Technology, a more efficient and lower cost syngas technology, now holds comprehensive protection across processes that span pure dry reforming of methane with CO₂ to bi-reforming to traditional steam methane reforming.

Patent portfolio overview

Patent No. 12,214,355 protects a catalyst for dry reforming of methane with CO₂ to make syngas with no coking and high productivity.

protects a catalyst for dry reforming of methane with CO₂ to make syngas with no coking and high productivity. Patent No. 12,297,109 protects a catalyst for steam methane reforming with reduced energy, reduced steam to carbon ratios, and enables high-yield syngas across hydrocarbon and renewable gas streams.

protects a catalyst for steam methane reforming with reduced energy, reduced steam to carbon ratios, and enables high-yield syngas across hydrocarbon and renewable gas streams. Patent No. 12,508,577 HYCO1's most recently granted patent, protects a catalyst with methods for producing syngas that extend HYCO1's protection of "bi-reforming" (i.e., both DRM and SMR) of feedstocks for tailored syngas ratios in between SMR and DMR operating conditions.

Together, these patents protect HYCO1's ability to use CO₂ as a working feedstock (added or native to the feedstock stream) and to deliver low-cost, low-carbon syngas for fuels, chemicals, and advanced materials. The portfolio also supports drop-in upgrades for existing syngas reformers as well as new low-carbon improved efficiency builds.

Advancing Industrial Gas Reforming and CO₂ utilization

HYCO1's patented approach improves SMR/ATR performance by enabling lower methane feed costs, reduced energy use, increased output from less gas input, non-coking operation, and better reactivity. Operators can maintain familiar reformer infrastructure and operations while shifting to a carbon-smart route that integrates CO₂ into syngas production and cuts overall carbon intensity. This pathway can be taken by the technology user in steps, from switching out catalyst as an initial step, to operating conditions optimization, to capturing and feeding CO₂ as a direct co-feedstock.

Redefining how the world sees carbon

"Carbon Dioxide is not just an emission to manage. It is a feedstock to unlock," said Greg Carr, CEO of HYCO1. "With three issued U.S. patents, HYCO1 is scaling a practical path for CO₂ utilization that drives profitability and lowers the carbon footprint at the same time. These protections allow us to move faster with partners and customers who want durable, bankable solutions."

What the patents enable

End-to-end coverage across dry reforming (1:1 hydrogen to carbon monoxide) and steam methane reforming (3+:1 hydrogen to carbon monoxide) use cases and everything in between

CO₂-as-feedstock pathways that convert CO₂ and methane into valuable syngas at improved conversion efficiency when compared to traditional technologies

Retrofits and new builds that monetize CO₂ while improving plant economics (not requiring "green" incentives, as production costs are lower than traditional grey processes)

Protection for both catalyst composition and method designed to eliminate coking and enhance durability

About HYCO1

HYCO1 is a breakthrough CO₂ utilization technology company whose process and catalyst transforms waste CO₂ emissions into sustainable, high-value products without reliance on subsidies or carbon credits. HYCO1 reformers are engineered to convert nearly 100% of CO₂ feedstock into syngas, with options for purified hydrogen and carbon monoxide, at costs lower than traditional gray processes. Syngas, hydrogen and carbon monoxide industrial gases are used in the production of over $1 trillion of global chemicals and fuels.

HYCO1's proprietary CUBE™ Technology enables near-complete CO₂ conversion in a single reactor pass, producing low-cost, low-CI, chemical-grade syngas (H₂ and CO) at commercial scale, a feat never previously achieved. HYCO1 empowers industrial emitters to change CO₂ from a costly liability into a profitable, circular opportunity. HYCO1 is the leading CO₂ utilization process technology enabling Gigaton impact on the world's CO₂ emissions. For more information, visit www.hyco1.com.

