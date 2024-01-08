HYCO1 Celebrates 9,000 Hours of Run-Time on its Revolutionary, Patent-Pending CO2 Utilization Catalyst

HYCO1

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCO1 celebrates over 9,000 hours of run-time on its proprietary, patent-pending CO2 utilization catalyst at its Houston, Texas CUBE™ Technology Center (CUBE™ is Carbon Utilization at Best Efficiency). Operating for over a year inside of a commercial diameter reactor tube, the HYCO1 catalyst has continuously converted carbon dioxide and low Carbon Intensity (CI) methane feed gases into chemical grade product synthesis gases hydrogen and carbon monoxide.  The CO2 reaction takes place at ultra high-speed in a single pass having extraordinary selectivity toward H2 and CO production.  HYCO1's CUBE™ process and catalyst are highly specialized in their ability to convert 100% of CO2 feed gas into chemical grade synthesis gas with no further downstream treatment required.  Any ratio of H2 to CO can be generated for seamless integration and production of high value, low CI products such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) or Green bio-Methanol, as well as purified H2.

With this invention and robust data to support it, carbon dioxide has been efficiently transformed from a climate gas emissions problem into a low-cost feedstock to create valuable downstream products.  No technology does this better and more efficiently in the world than HYCO1's revolutionary, patent-pending CUBE™ Technology.   

Greg Carr, HYCO1's CEO comments "The golden pathway for large-scale CO2 utilization is a  process that puts carbon emissions back into the highly usable form of CO without a cost penalty when compared to today's high emissions gray processes.  HYCO1 does this better and less expensively than any other competitive technology."  He continues "for the first-time in history, HYCO1 opens the door to competitively produce world-scale chemicals and fuels with zero-emissions."

With process proving run-time data of over 9,000 hours, a robust project pipeline of large-scale commercial plant developments are moving forward.

Andrew Staples, HYCO1's Director of Operations has overseen the HYCO1 Pilot Facility since inception and states "Our HYCO1 CUBE™ technology has exceeded all expectations in our pilot plant and throughout the R&D process.  I'm truly excited to see it change the way the world looks at reforming catalysis and carbon dioxide utilization, taking CO2 waste gas and creating high value chemicals."

About HYCO1
HYCO1, Inc. is a carbon-tech leader with new technology that cost-effectively captures industrial-scale CO2 emissions at the source and turns them into high-value, sustainable products. Pioneering a new era for planet positive solutions through carbon negative innovation, HYCO1 CUBE™ Technology brings immediate, actionable CO2 conversion and utilization solutions to high CO2 emitting industrial companies and ESG investors. By decarbonizing one industrial plant at a time, HYCO1 plans to reduce, reuse, and recycle carbon emissions in a way that reverses the effects of climate change.  For more information, please visit www.hyco1.com.

Press Contact:
Tim Lozano
Director of Marketing
HYCO1, Inc.
[email protected]

Commercial Contact:
Jae Brimhall
Director of Business Development
HYCO1, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE HYCO1

