Hycroft Appoints Diane R. Garrett, Ph.D. As President, CEO & Director

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, today announced the appointment of Dr. Diane R. Garrett, Ph.D. as the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2020. Dr. Garrett will also join the Company's Board of Directors on that same date.

Dr. Garrett has over 20 years of senior executive management experience in the mining industry and an exceptional track record for developing projects and building companies. Dr. Garrett was President, CEO and Director of Romarco Minerals Inc. where she built and led the team that developed the multi-million ounce Haile Gold Mine from discovery through to final feasibility, permitting and construction. Romarco was subsequently acquired by OceanaGold in 2015 and Dr. Garrett was appointed to the Board of OceanaGold and a member of the Steering Committee for the Haile Gold Mine. Dr. Garrett was most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (NCP), a mining exploration and development company, since June 2016. Dr. Garrett is also a Director of NovaGold Resources Inc., a gold company listed on the NYSE American and Toronto Stock Exchange. Prior to her time at Romarco, Dr. Garrett held numerous senior positions in public mining companies including VP of Corporate Development at Dayton Mining Corporation and VP of Corporate Development at Beartooth Platinum Corporation. Early in her career, Dr. Garrett was the Senior Mining Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the precious metals sector with US Global Investors. Dr. Garrett has also served as a director of TriStar Gold, Inc. and Revival Gold Inc. Dr. Garrett received her Ph.D. in Engineering and her Masters in Mineral Economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

David Kirsch, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, said "on behalf of Hycroft and its Directors, I want to welcome Diane to the Company. The board believes that her significant experience in permitting, developing and constructing gold mines, moving a precious-metals mining company from the development stage to the successful producer stage and her experience as a seasoned mining executive, all position her to lead our Company towards its next chapter."

"I'm excited to join Hycroft Mining. I appreciate the hard work carried out by current management and the Board that brought the Company to this point and I look forward to working with them to continue unlocking the value of this unique and significant mineral endowment," said Dr. Garrett.

Effective upon Dr. Garrett's appointment as President & CEO, and Director, on September 8, 2020, Mr. Stephen M. Jones will step down from his position as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, a role he has held since July 1, 2020.

"I want to sincerely thank Steve for his many years of hard work and dedication to our business. Steve was instrumental in getting our deal done to acquire the Hycroft Mine and has been a leader that our team has relied upon for years," said Mr. Kirsch.

Mr. Jones stated, "I have greatly enjoyed my many years at Hycroft and the dedicated team that I have worked with. I am proud of all we accomplished together and look forward to seeing the future of Hycroft with Dr. Garrett at the helm."

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process, and a 34-year mine life.

